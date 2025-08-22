I Am Born Congressman, No Question Of Joining BJP: Dy CM Shivakumar On Singing RSS Anthem

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) Clarifying on his singing the RSS anthem in the Karnataka Assembly, which has triggered discussion on his joining the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that he is a born Congressman, and there was no question of his joining hands either with the BJP or the Rastriyaswayam Sevak Sangh.

He was responding to questions from the media at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

“I am a staunch Congressman. A Congressman by birth. As long as I live, I will remain a Congressman. My life, my blood – everything belongs to the Congress. I am now leading the party, and I will stand as its pillar of support,” asserted Shivakumar firmly.

When asked about discussions that his singing of the RSS anthem in the Assembly meant he was joining hands with the BJP and RSS, Shivakumar replied,“There is no question of me, either directly or indirectly, joining hands with them in any manner. I am a staunch Congressman. I have studied and researched about Janata Dal, the BJP, and likewise, I have also understood the RSS.”

“I have carried out my own research on every political party. I know how the RSS has built its organisation in the state. The RSS has been bringing educational institutions under its fold at every taluk and district level. It is investing heavily and working to reach children,” Shivakumar said.

“Politically, we may have differences of opinion. But as a political leader, should I not know who among my rivals are friends and who are foes? That is why I have studied the history of the RSS,” he added.

“At times, some organisations may have a few good qualities. Shouldn't we also take note of those? Speaking directly and boldly is our quality. Similarly, we should observe the good qualities in others, and that is what I have done,” Shivakumar stated.

Pointing to the media, he added,“Each of you has your own qualities. Some of you have the quality of slipping away when caught, and some have good qualities too. Shouldn't we also notice those?”

When asked about BJP leaders undertaking a Dharmasthala pilgrimage, Shivakumar said,“BJP is a spent force. What they are doing is mere politics. The investigation team, headed by senior officer Mohanty, is carrying out its work meticulously.”

Referring to the arrest of activist Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, who had made allegations against BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, Shivakumar said,“He has been booted and jailed. What evidence did he have to make such allegations? Politically, we may have strong differences of opinion, but it does not make us happy if someone simply makes reckless statements against our opponents.”

Mahesh Shetty is one of the activists at the forefront demanding justice in the alleged Dharmasthala murder case.

“Today he speaks against them, tomorrow he might speak against us as well. In the past, false allegations were made against the Chief Minister and me. We must work in such a way that no one's self-respect is hurt in this state. Do politics, make political charges – but base them on evidence,” Shivakumar said.

On the demand by the Samana Manaskara Vedike (like-minded forum) that Dharmasthala temple authorities must account for 'hundi (offering box)' collections, Shivakumar replied,“It is the Income Tax Department that has the authority to look into that.”