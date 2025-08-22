Bihar Pushed Into Darkness Under 'Lantern Raj': PM Modi Slams RJD

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying that Bihar was pushed into darkness under "lantern raj (Lalu and Rabri's tenure).

Addressing a massive rally at Magadh University Campus in Bodh Gaya, he said, "You remember, during the Lantern Raj, this area was gripped by red terror. It was difficult to travel anywhere after evening due to the Maoists. Cities like Gaya remained engulfed in darkness. Thousands of villages did not even have electricity poles. There was no education, no employment... These people forced generations of Biharis to migrate from the state," the PM said.

Hailing the recently introduced three laws, he said: "The NDA government has brought such a law against corruption, which also includes the Prime Minister of the country. This law also covers Chief Ministers and Ministers. After the formation of this law, if any Chief Minister, Minister or Prime Minister is arrested, he will have to get bail within 30 days, and if bail is not granted, he will have to leave the chair on the 31st day."

In an indirect attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "We have seen some time back how files were being signed from jail, government orders were being issued from jail. If the leaders have this attitude, then how can the fight against corruption be fought?"

Taking aim at the Congress and RJD, PM Modi said, "In all these years, not a single stain of corruption has been put on our government, whereas the Congress, which was in power for 60–65 years after independence, has a long list of corruption against it. Every child in Bihar knows about RJD's corruption."

He added, "If the fight against corruption has to be taken to its logical conclusion, then no one should be spared from action."

"In our country, whether it is Congress or RJD, their governments never understood the value of public money. For them, public money only meant filling their coffers. Projects were deliberately delayed to extract money," he said.

Accusing the opposition of treating Bihar merely as a vote bank, PM Modi said, "RJD and its allies were never concerned about the happiness or sorrow of the poor, about their honour and respect. They only cared about power."

Prime Minister Modi announced a series of welfare and development measures alongside inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth Rs 12,992 crore.

Highlighting the government's latest employment initiative, he said: "Just last week, from August 15, Pradhan Mantri Vikasit Bharat Rojgar Yojana has been implemented across the country. Under this, when our youth get their first job in the private sector, the central government will give them Rs 15,000. The private companies that give them employment will also get incentives. The youth of Bihar will benefit greatly from this scheme."

The Prime Minister underlined that the rapid development of Bihar remains a big priority for the NDA government.

"Today, projects worth Rs 12,992 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid in a single day from the holy land of Gaya. These include major projects in energy, health, and urban development, which will not only strengthen Bihar's industries but also generate employment opportunities. Removing difficulties from the lives of the poor and making women's lives easier gives me the most happiness as a servant of the people," he said.

Acknowledging Gaya ji's spiritual and cultural significance, he said, "This is the holy land where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. The people here wanted this city to be called Gaya Ji and not just Gaya. I congratulate the Bihar government on this decision. The double-engine government of Bihar is continuously working for the rapid development of Gaya Ji."

PM Modi also praised Bihar's contribution to safeguarding the nation.

"Whenever an enemy has challenged India, Bihar has stood as a shield for the country. Every resolution taken on this land never goes in vain. After the Pahalgam terror attack, when innocent citizens were killed after being asked about their religion, I spoke from Bihar about burying the terrorists. Today, the world has seen that resolution has been fulfilled."

Referring to India's changing defence doctrine, he added: "Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line in India's defence policy. Now no one will be able to escape by sending terrorists to India and carrying out attacks. Even if terrorists hide in the underworld, India's missiles will bury them."

The Prime Minister landed at Gaya Ji airport around 11 a.m. Along the route to the venue, people had gathered to greet him and shower flowers during a brief roadshow before he addressed the rally.