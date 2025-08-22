Hajmah Continues Fine Season With Gr.3 Prix Nevadour Crown

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Hajmah confirmed her status as one of the top fillies of her generation with a determined win in the Gr.3 (PA) Prix Nevadour – Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Nujaifi at La Teste.

The race, run over 1900m for 4-year-old mares only, featured a field of eight.

Trained by Thomas Fourcy, ridden by Fabrice Veron, and carrying the colours of Al Shaqab Racing, The Purebred Arabian four-year-old mare came into the race fresh from her finest career success, victory against the colts in the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Derby des Pur-Sang Arabes de 4 ans at Chantilly. This latest triumph marks her third Group (PA) win.

Slowly away, Hajmah was settled at the rear in a race led by Ghaidaa (Muraaqib), with Alhaan (Af Albahar) and the strongly fancied Lacaro du Croate (No Risk Al Maury) tracking.



Hajmah, with Fabrice Veron in the saddle, races towards the victory.

With the field racing between the middle and far side of the track, Intisar de Monlau moved up on the inside to join the leader approaching the final bend, while Hajmah remained last.

Still at the back entering the home straight, Hajmah was travelling strongly but had to angle widest of all as the field drifted to the stands' side in search of better ground. Once in the clear, she unleashed an impressive turn of foot inside the final 400m, sweeping past the favourite and then collaring Geneva (Azadi), who had taken over in front.

Hajmah struck decisively, winning by three-quarters of a length, with Geneva rallying to finish second and Lacaro du Croate holding on for third position.

Bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Hajmah is out of Easter de Faust, a Gr.1 (PA) winner over 2000 metres in the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches at three, and a Gr.3 (PA) winner over 1600 metres the same year.

Easter de Faust is a half-sister to Battash De Faust (Af Albahar), a multiple winner over 1400 metres and third in a Gr.1 (PA) over 1600 metres at Doha at three.