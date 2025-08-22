Turkmenistan And Malaysia Eye Stronger Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of inter-parliamentary relations, emphasizing their importance in strengthening political and diplomatic ties between the two countries. Special attention was given to enhancing the activities of the parliamentary friendship groups of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the Malaysian Parliament, including the possibility of organizing mutual visits and holding a joint meeting of the friendship groups.
The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further develop relations on a long-term and mutually beneficial basis, underlining the high level of friendly ties.
