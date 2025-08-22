Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.5 Hits Drake Passage Off South America
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the Drake Passage on Thursday, the waters between South America's southern tip and Antarctica.
Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued a tsunami precaution for the Chilean Antarctic territory following the earthquake that struck 258km (160 miles) northwest of Base Frei on Wednesday evening, it said in a bulletin.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported the earthquake at a magnitude of 8 but later revised it, said that it occurred at a depth of 11 km (7 miles).
The earthquake struck over 700km southeast of Argentina's southern city of Ushuaia, which has a population of about 57,000, according to the USGS.
