Deputy PM, Uzbekistan FM Discuss Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Bakhtiyor Saidov and accompanying delegation during their visit to Qatar. During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop them.

