Protests Erupt In Ivory Coast Over Fourth-Term Bid

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets of Cote d'Ivoire in a massive show of defiance against President Alassane Ouattara's push for a fourth consecutive term. The protests, which began in the nation's largest cities, have sparked intense debates over the future of democracy in a country that has long been a political bellwether in West Africa.

The protests erupted after Ouattara, 83, announced his decision to seek another term, effectively sidelining his two main political rivals. The move comes after years of political tension, including his controversial re-election bid in 2020, which saw a boycott by opposition parties. Critics argue that his actions undermine the democratic principles that the nation fought hard to establish following a decade of civil conflict.

Ouattara first rose to power in 2011 with the support of French military forces, after a disputed election led to months of violence and instability. His subsequent presidency was marked by attempts at political reconciliation, but the underlying tensions between the country's political factions never fully dissipated. Now, as Ouattara prepares to extend his rule, many fear a return to autocracy.

The protests have largely been driven by opposition groups, who argue that Ouattara's bid for another term is a blatant power grab. They point to the constitutional changes that allowed him to run again, despite having originally pledged to step down after his second term. The 2016 constitutional amendments, which were meant to modernise the country's political system, have instead been seen as a tool to consolidate his power.

Opposition leaders, including former prime ministers and prominent political figures, have voiced their opposition to Ouattara's fourth-term ambitions, calling the decision an affront to the Ivorian people's democratic rights. Some have even accused the president of deliberately creating a political environment where only his allies can succeed, sidelining anyone who might challenge his authority.

See also African Development Bank backs $500 million for Ethiopia's new airport

In response to the growing unrest, Ouattara has insisted that his decision to seek a fourth term is in the best interest of the nation, claiming that stability and economic growth have been the hallmarks of his administration. Supporters of the president argue that his leadership has transformed the country, turning it into one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa. They emphasise the infrastructure projects, foreign investments, and progress in healthcare and education during his time in office.

Despite this, many Ivorians are unconvinced, particularly in light of Ouattara's past promises to step down. For them, his decision represents a betrayal of the trust placed in him by the people. The protests have spread to various regions, with citizens voicing their discontent in front of government buildings and on the streets, demanding a return to the ideals of democracy that the country once championed.

International observers have weighed in, urging Ouattara to respect the constitutional limits on presidential terms and ensure a peaceful transition of power. The European Union and the United States have both issued statements expressing concern over the situation, calling for dialogue between the government and opposition forces. They emphasise that only through negotiations can the country avoid a repeat of the violent upheavals that marred its recent history.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?