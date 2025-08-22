Doha Forum, FGV Host Strategic Dialogue On Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Sao Paulo: Doha Forum, in collaboration with Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), co-hosted a high-level panel and reception in Sao Paulo yesterday, under the title“Investment Opportunities in a Disrupted Global System: Qatar/Brazil in 2025 and Beyond.”

The discussions highlighted that current political changes have contributed to fundamental changes in some existing systems, but have also opened up broad horizons for innovation, forward-looking growth, and strengthening strategic partnerships.

The speakers emphasized that investment, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, energy, technology, and agribusiness, represents a key lever for economic diversification, enhancing resilience, building trust, and opening broader avenues for dialogue and cooperation in the areas of sustainability, innovation, diplomacy, and development.

Panel opening remarks were delivered by Executive Director of Doha Forum Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari, and Director for International Affairs at Fundacao Getulio Vargas Professor Marlos Correia Lima. Al Kuwari commented by saying that“Brazil and Qatar share a commitment to resilience, innovation, and forward-looking growth. At a time of systemic transformation in the global economy, this event is an opportunity to deepen strategic dialogue, unlock new investment partnerships, and chart a more cooperative path forward.” For his part, Professor Correia Lima added that:“FGV is proud to host this dialogue, in this emerging framework, new opportunities arise for countries willing to cooperate, innovate, and, most of all, build bridges.”

The event brought together senior figures from Qatar and Brazil to explore how strategic investment and targeted cooperation can strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic resilience, and support a more inclusive global economic order. Amid shifting trade flows, reconfigured supply chains, and growing pressure on multilateral frameworks, both countries are navigating a landscape of significant challenges and opportunities.

Recent policy changes have disrupted established systems while opening the door to innovation, renewed growth, and deeper partnerships. Speakers emphasised that investment-particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, and agribusiness-can drive diversification, reinforce resilience, and build the trust and dialogue needed for broader cooperation in areas ranging from sustainability and innovation to diplomacy and development.

The panel discussion was moderated by Deputy Dean at FGV School of International Relations Matias Spektor, with speakers including Head of QIA Advisory (USA) Mohammed Khalid Al Mannai, Head of Brazil Eurasia Group Silvio Cascione, Former Brazilian Ambassador to Washington and London Rubens Barbosa, Director of Planning and Project Structuring at the Brazilian Development Bank Nelson Barbosa.

The event also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Doha Forum and FGV, signed by Al Kuwari and FGV's international manager Klaus Freitas Stier. This agreement establishes a strategic partnership to advance cross-regional research, policy exchange, and joint events - laying the groundwork for sustained future collaboration.

The Sao Paulo engagement is part of Doha Forum's year-round program of global outreach, building momentum toward its flagship annual gathering in Qatar.

The 23rd edition of Doha Forum will take place on Dec. 6-7, 2025 under the theme“Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress, convening leaders from around the world to explore pathways toward more just, inclusive, and accountable systems of international cooperation.”