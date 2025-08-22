Qatar Attends Meeting Of Arab Bureau Of Education For Gulf States

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: The State of Qatar participated in the 94th Executive Council meeting of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States and the workshop for the representatives of the ministries of education in the member states on the strategic direction of the bureau, held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, with the participation of Their Excellencies Undersecretaries of Ministries of Education in member states.

The Qatari delegation was led by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, member of the Executive Council.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education began his speech by stressing the importance of the meeting in strengthening the educational process and joint work among the Gulf states, and developing educational systems to keep pace with future aspirations, achieving forward-looking goals that serve the peoples of the region and future generations, and consolidate their competitive position on the global level.

He commended the bureau's programs and activities as well as its affiliated bodies during the past financial cycle, affirming that they achieved the aspired goals according to the outputs, achievement indicators, and reports, in addition to developing the educational policies and practices adopted by member states, which strengthened joint Gulf action and fruitful cooperation.