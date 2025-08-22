24 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Baghlan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): At least 24 people have been injured in a traffic accident in northern Baghlan province, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement from the provincial police headquarters, the incident occurred on Thursday night when a 580-type bus collided with a cargo truck in the Sangsalakh area of Doshi district.

The statement added that all 24 injured passengers were evacuated to the provincial hospital for treatment.

sa