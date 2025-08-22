Rice Water Haircare Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A key factor propelling the growth of the global rice water haircare market is the rising preference for natural and traditional beauty remedies. Used for generations in Asian cultures, rice water is now gaining global recognition for its ability to nourish, strengthen, and smooth hair, thanks to its rich composition of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. As consumers increasingly seek chemical-free, plant-based products, rice water is emerging as a popular choice.

Additionally, the widespread influence of digital platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram has played a crucial role in amplifying its appeal. Beauty influencers frequently showcase rice water in viral videos and DIY routines, enhancing awareness-particularly among Gen Z and millennials. In response, numerous beauty brands have launched rice water-based haircare products, capitalizing on social media trends to expand their reach. The combination of time-honored ingredients and contemporary digital marketing is fueling the market's global expansion.

Market Dynamics Growing hair health concerns drive the global market

The rising incidence of hair concerns such as thinning, breakage, scalp irritation, and premature greying has heightened consumer attention toward maintaining healthy hair. Contributing factors include modern-day stress, imbalanced diets, hormonal fluctuations, and increasing environmental pollution-all of which negatively impact hair quality. As a result, there is a growing demand for gentle, natural, and rejuvenating haircare products, such as this water, which is rich in amino acids, antioxidants, and essential vitamins that support hair strength and flexibility.

For example, data from the National Council on Aging (NCOA) indicates that by age 50, approximately 50% of men worldwide experience noticeable hair loss, mainly due to androgenetic alopecia. Likewise, the Cleveland Clinic states that more than 40% of women exhibit signs of hair thinning by the age of 40.

These findings underscore the need for effective and natural solutions to address widespread hair health issues.

R&D and product diversification create tremendous opportunities

The global market offers significant opportunities for innovation through ongoing research and development. With consumers increasingly favoring personalized and multi-functional haircare products, brands have the chance to stand out by formulating solutions using rice water that target specific concerns like dandruff, hair strengthening, and scalp nourishment. Enhancing these formulations with ingredients such as biotin, keratin, or herbal extracts can further boost their effectiveness and consumer appeal.

For example, in June 2022, Active Concepts introduced ACB Rice Water SF to promote hair growth and revitalization. Research indicates that when used at a 5% concentration in deionized (DI) water, it improves hydration and provides protection against humidity. Compared to untreated and DI water-treated hair, this solution produces smoother, shinier hair, making it ideal for enhancing hair texture and retaining moisture.

Such innovations are likely to expand the consumer base and drive demand for premium haircare products.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant position in the global rice water haircare market, driven by deep-rooted cultural practices and growing consumer awareness. Countries like China, Japan, and India have a long history of using fermented rice water in traditional beauty routines, particularly inspired by the Yao women of China, known for their exceptionally long hair.

The market is further expanding due to increased urbanization, surging disposable incomes, and the influence of K-beauty and J-beauty trends. In South Korea and Japan, major cosmetics brands such as Innisfree and Shiseido have launched rice water-based haircare lines, leveraging local consumer trust and export potential. Additionally, India's Ayurvedic brands like Forest Essentials are incorporating rice water into modern haircare offerings. The region's robust e-commerce infrastructure and rising preference for clean-label products continue to fuel demand.

Key Highlights



The global rice water haircare market size was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.37 billion in 2025 to reach USD 2.41 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global rice water haircare market is segmented into shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, hair oil, hair serum, and others. The shampoo segment held a dominant market share.

By end user, the market is divided into women and men. The women segment contributed the largest market share.

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into online retail and offline retail. The offline retail segment dominated the market. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

BriogeoSheaMoistureWOW Skin ScienceMielle OrganicsKloraneMamaearthThe Inkey ListGarnier Recent Developments

In July 2025, CavinKare launched the Meera Rice Kanji Shampoo, inspired by traditional South Indian haircare rituals. Enriched with rice kanji and aloe vera, the product targets smoothness and frizz control. It is available in sachets and bottles, catering to both budget and premium consumers.

Segmentation

By Product TypeShampooConditionerHair MaskHair OilHair SerumOthersBy End UserWomenMenBy Distribution ChannelOnline RetailOffline Retail Want to see full report onFull Report