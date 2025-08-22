Khelo India Water Games Would Open New Avenues For J & K Youth: Omar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday expressed confidence that the maiden Khelo India Water Sports Festival would open new avenues for the youth of the Union territory and mark the beginning of many such events in the Valley.

Abdullah attended the opening ceremony of the first ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival held at Dal Lake, and described the event as a“historic moment that blends the spirit of sports with the natural beauty of Kashmir.”

The festival was also attended by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Addressing the gathering, the CM expressed confidence that the festival would open new avenues for the youth of J-K and mark the beginning of many such events in the Valley.

He said Jammu and Kashmir shares a long association with Khelo India, having hosted the Winter Games in Gulmarg five times.

“When we hear Khelo India, winter immediately comes to mind because we have grown up playing in the snow. But today, it is a matter of immense pride that Dal Lake is hosting the first-ever Water Sports Festival under Khelo India,” he said.

Calling Dal Lake the“identity of Srinagar”, Abdullah said the lake has nurtured generations through livelihoods, leisure, and adventure, citing the traditions of water skiing and the famed Dal Cross swimming challenge as symbols of Kashmir's deep-rooted bond with water sports.

Emphasising the value of sportsmanship, he said not everyone would win, but each participant will carry home the joy of competing, of being part of history, and of celebrating the true spirit of sports.