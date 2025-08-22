Mot Enhances Road Safety Measures Around Schools
DOHA: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) yesterday underscored its commitment to student safety with a graphic visual briefing on school zone traffic control, spotlighting three critical sign types, such as the pedestrian crossing warnings, 30 kilometre per hour speed limit markers in school zones, and generic 'reduce speed' alerts.
The signage posted on its social media platforms aims to bolster driver awareness and ensure consistency across road safety infrastructure.
This move complements a broader suite of initiatives carried out over the year. The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) executed safety enhancements around 611 schools nationwide, part of a comprehensive 'School Zone Safety Programme' encompassing a total of 673 schools. These upgrades include road and crosswalk markings, pedestrian railings, interlocks and kerbs, reflective road studs, directional signage, central islands, mini roundabouts, parking areas, and enforcement of the mandatory 30 kilometre per hour speed limit near school zones.
As more than 365,000 students return to classrooms across the country, the General Directorate of Traffic, in collaboration with Ashghal and Mowasalat (Karwa), implemented a comprehensive traffic safety plan last year to enhance school safety measures. The initiative includes increased police deployment at key intersections and school entrances to streamline traffic movement, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for all commuters. Additionally, 3,000 eco-friendly school buses have been deployed, featuring advanced safety systems including surveillance cameras, automatic fire suppression, door sensors, GPS tracking, and driver monitoring technology.
