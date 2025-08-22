Two Objections From Political Parties On Bihar SIR, 70,895 From Voters So Far: ECI
Of the total applications, 6,092 have already been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The claims and objections window, opened on August 1, will remain active till September 1.
The ECI said that the CPI(ML) Liberation is the only party to have filed objections so far, with two complaints with regard to draft rolls. It emphasised that despite repeated appeals, political parties have not actively engaged in the revision exercise.
Since August 1, as many as 2,63,257 new electors, who turned 18 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), have applied for inclusion in the rolls.
The Commission underlined that a month-long opportunity has been provided to individuals, parties, and their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) to flag errors. Of these, the RJD has deputed 47,506 BLAs, the Congress 17,549, and the Left parties over 2,000 -- together accounting for more than 67,000 representatives.
“Submit your claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft electoral roll of Bihar published on August 1. So far, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party,” the poll body said in a statement on Thursday, reiterating that rolls are prepared strictly in accordance with law.
The ECI has clarified that any eligible voter left out can file Form 6 with Aadhaar by September 1, while objections to the inclusion of ineligible names can be filed through Form 7 by any elector of the concerned Assembly constituency. BLAs of recognised parties may also file Forms 6 and 7 on behalf of voters.
Even non-electors of a constituency can file objections, provided they submit a declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the statement added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment