Normal Summer Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 22 (Petra)-- In most places, Friday's weather will be typical summer, although it will be hot in the Dead Sea, the Jordan Valley, and Aqaba. There will be mild northwesterly winds.It will be scorching in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, but it will be typical summer weather in most places until Monday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. There will be moderate to occasionally strong northwesterly winds.The temperature range for today's high and low temperatures is 34 to 21 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman, 32 to 19 degrees in western Amman, 30 to 18 degrees in the northern highlands, 31 to 17 degrees in the Shara Highlands, 37 to 22 degrees in the Badia, 34 to 21 degrees in the plains, 40 to 26 degrees in the northern Jordan Valley, 42 to 29 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley, 41 to 28 degrees in the Dead Sea, and 41 to 28 degrees in the Gulf of Aqaba.