403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Normal Summer Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 22 (Petra)-- In most places, Friday's weather will be typical summer, although it will be hot in the Dead Sea, the Jordan Valley, and Aqaba. There will be mild northwesterly winds.
It will be scorching in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, but it will be typical summer weather in most places until Monday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. There will be moderate to occasionally strong northwesterly winds.
The temperature range for today's high and low temperatures is 34 to 21 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman, 32 to 19 degrees in western Amman, 30 to 18 degrees in the northern highlands, 31 to 17 degrees in the Shara Highlands, 37 to 22 degrees in the Badia, 34 to 21 degrees in the plains, 40 to 26 degrees in the northern Jordan Valley, 42 to 29 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley, 41 to 28 degrees in the Dead Sea, and 41 to 28 degrees in the Gulf of Aqaba.
Amman, August 22 (Petra)-- In most places, Friday's weather will be typical summer, although it will be hot in the Dead Sea, the Jordan Valley, and Aqaba. There will be mild northwesterly winds.
It will be scorching in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, but it will be typical summer weather in most places until Monday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. There will be moderate to occasionally strong northwesterly winds.
The temperature range for today's high and low temperatures is 34 to 21 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman, 32 to 19 degrees in western Amman, 30 to 18 degrees in the northern highlands, 31 to 17 degrees in the Shara Highlands, 37 to 22 degrees in the Badia, 34 to 21 degrees in the plains, 40 to 26 degrees in the northern Jordan Valley, 42 to 29 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley, 41 to 28 degrees in the Dead Sea, and 41 to 28 degrees in the Gulf of Aqaba.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment