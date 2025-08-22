Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 790 Over Past Day

As reported, there were 116 combat clashes on the front line, with the heaviest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.