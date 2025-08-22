Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 790 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 790 Over Past Day


2025-08-22 02:06:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces have also lost 11,124 (+4) tanks, 23,160 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 31,835 (+46) artillery systems, 1,472 (+1) MLRS, 1,210 (+1) air defense systems, 422 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 52,787 (+318) tactical-level UAVs, 3,598 (+33) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 59,426 (+110) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,944 (+0) pieces of special equipment.

The information is being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian forces show devastation in Vovchansk caused by Russian attacks

As reported, there were 116 combat clashes on the front line, with the heaviest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors.

MENAFN22082025000193011044ID1109961924

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search