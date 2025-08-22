Ukraine's National Guard: Russia Launching Dozens Of Infantry Assaults Daily

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko following his visit to the hottest areas of the front.

He visited National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) units holding the defense and repelling enemy assaults in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors, in the area of Chasiv Yar, as well as those operating in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Southern Slobozhanshchyna sectors.

“I met with commanders of the 1st NGU Corps Azov and the 2nd NGU Corps Khartia. I listened to briefings from brigade commanders on the operational situation, enemy tactics, current challenges, and urgent needs. Together with the command, we discussed further steps to improve defense effectiveness, coordination, and logistics,” Pivnenko noted.

According to him, the situation on the front remains extremely tense: Russians continue attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

“Dozens of infantry assaults take place every day. Enemy artillery and UAVs are actively operating. From our side – an adequate response and effective strikes against the enemy. Our response is coordinated and decisive. The enemy feels this,” Pivnenko emphasized.

Near Dobropillia, units of the 1st NGU Corps Azov, in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other elements of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, are inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Over the past few days, Russians have lost over 200 soldiers irreversibly, and since the start of the operation – more than 1,100. The enemy has also lost dozens of pieces of equipment and weaponry, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, vehicles, motorcycles, and drones.

“Last week, our National Guard servicemen, together with adjacent and subordinate units, carried out counterstrikes and strike-search operations that stopped the enemy's advance in the Dobropillia area, clearing six settlements. As a result, the enemy also suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment. Around 20 occupiers were taken prisoners. Ukraine's Defense Forces stabilized the situation,” Pivnenko stressed.

He presented awards to guardsmen who demonstrate courage, resilience, and professionalism daily. He also recognized personnel of the special tasks police battalion of the Donetsk Region National Police, who carry out missions jointly with NGU units, as well as commanders whose balanced and clear decisions ensured mission success.

