Ukraine's National Guard: Russia Launching Dozens Of Infantry Assaults Daily
He visited National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) units holding the defense and repelling enemy assaults in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors, in the area of Chasiv Yar, as well as those operating in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Southern Slobozhanshchyna sectors.
“I met with commanders of the 1st NGU Corps Azov and the 2nd NGU Corps Khartia. I listened to briefings from brigade commanders on the operational situation, enemy tactics, current challenges, and urgent needs. Together with the command, we discussed further steps to improve defense effectiveness, coordination, and logistics,” Pivnenko noted.
According to him, the situation on the front remains extremely tense: Russians continue attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.
“Dozens of infantry assaults take place every day. Enemy artillery and UAVs are actively operating. From our side – an adequate response and effective strikes against the enemy. Our response is coordinated and decisive. The enemy feels this,” Pivnenko emphasized.
Near Dobropillia, units of the 1st NGU Corps Azov, in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other elements of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, are inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
Over the past few days, Russians have lost over 200 soldiers irreversibly, and since the start of the operation – more than 1,100. The enemy has also lost dozens of pieces of equipment and weaponry, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, vehicles, motorcycles, and drones.
“Last week, our National Guard servicemen, together with adjacent and subordinate units, carried out counterstrikes and strike-search operations that stopped the enemy's advance in the Dobropillia area, clearing six settlements. As a result, the enemy also suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment. Around 20 occupiers were taken prisoners. Ukraine's Defense Forces stabilized the situation,” Pivnenko stressed.Read also: Six settlements cleared of Russian forces on Pokrovsk front – CinC Syrskyi
He presented awards to guardsmen who demonstrate courage, resilience, and professionalism daily. He also recognized personnel of the special tasks police battalion of the Donetsk Region National Police, who carry out missions jointly with NGU units, as well as commanders whose balanced and clear decisions ensured mission success.
As reported, the National Guard recently repelled Russian assault attempts on the Kupiansk front.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment