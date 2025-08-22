403
Betty Bundy Launches Gofundme Campaign To Build A Better Life For Her Family
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Betty Bundy, a devoted wife, mother of three, and a resilient fighter against chronic health challenges, is calling on the kindness of strangers and her community through a heartfelt GoFundMe campaign. Her dream? To finally give her children a forever home, start her own small business, and fulfill a simple wish that many take for granted-a family vacation to Disneyland.
At 44 years old, Betty has spent her life giving her all to her family. She and her husband of 19 years, a proud Marine veteran, are raising three beautiful children: Jasmine (18), Christina (16), and CJ (9). Despite battling diabetes, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and debilitating arthritis, Betty continues to show up every day as a caring mother and wife. Her youngest son, CJ, has ADHD and Oppositional Defiant Disorder, which requires regular therapy and medical attention-leaving Betty unable to maintain a full-time job due to constant caregiving needs.
“My only dream has ever been to own a home and build something that lasts for my family,” Betty shares.“I don't want riches or luxury-just a place we can call ours.”
In addition to seeking stability through homeownership, Betty dreams of launching a small business selling German roasted nuts, using recipes passed down by a former employer who mentored her before his passing. However, startup costs-including a $10,000 machine-stand in the way.
“I was once in college, studying accounting, but my financial aid ran out before I could finish. Everything feels just out of reach. We're not asking for everything-just a chance,” Betty says.
The campaign also aims to raise enough to take her family on a long-awaited trip to Disneyland, a childhood dream that she's never had the chance to fulfill.
Supporters can help bring hope, healing, and joy to the Bundy family by donating at gofund/03494b70 . Every contribution-large or small-helps push them one step closer to a brighter future.
To learn more about Betty's story or to schedule an interview, please contact her at ... .
About the Campaign:
This GoFundMe campaign supports Betty Bundy's goals of homeownership, launching a small business, and creating lasting family memories. The campaign serves as a beacon of hope for a family that has always given back but now needs a helping hand.
About the Campaign:
This GoFundMe campaign supports Betty Bundy's goals of homeownership, launching a small business, and creating lasting family memories. The campaign serves as a beacon of hope for a family that has always given back but now needs a helping hand.
Legal Disclaimer:
