Seoul Industry Minister Meets Bill Gates To Discuss Energy Cooperation
According to the industry ministry, the two sides discussed cooperation between TerraPower, a nuclear power company co-founded by Gates that develops next-generation small modular reactors (SMRs), and South Korean companies, reports Yonhap news agency.
In 2022, South Korea's SK Group and its affiliate SK Innovation Co. invested 300 billion won ($214 million) in TerraPower.
SMRs, advanced nuclear reactors with a power capacity of up to 300 megawatts per unit, have been under the spotlight in recent years amid growing global demand for electricity sparked by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and the transition to non-fossil fuel energy to tackle climate change.
The meeting drew attention as an upcoming summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, slated for next week, is expected to cover nuclear energy cooperation between the two countries.
On Thursday, Gates met with Lee to discuss ways to expand cooperation in the energy sector, global health initiatives and other areas.
Meanwhile, a senior executive of HD Hyundai Co., South Korea's leading shipbuilding conglomerate, held talks with Gates on cooperation in small modular reactor (SMR) projects pursued by the U.S. billionaire's startup TerraPower LLC.
HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun met Gates, chairman and founder of TerraPower, in Seoul to discuss ways to expand the supply of Natrium reactors developed by the U.S. firm and to promote their commercialisation, the company said in a press release.
TerraPower's Natrium reactors are regarded as among the most advanced SMRs currently in development. They offer high thermal efficiency and enhanced safety, and generate about 40 percent less nuclear waste compared with conventional reactors.
"Next-generation SMR technology is a core solution for realizing sustainable future energy. Our partnership with TerraPower will serve as a turning point in building a global nuclear supply chain and accelerating the energy transition," Chung said.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment