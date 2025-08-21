Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith Hold Talks With President

The discussion took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the meeting, the Cardinal briefed the President on the matters discussed at the tri-annual meeting of the Catholic Bishops.

The Cardinal and Bishops also conveyed to the President, the views and proposals currently emerging within the Catholic Church.

The Archbishop of Colombo was accompanied by the members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka led by its President Bishop Harold Anthony Perera.

