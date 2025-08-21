Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith Hold Talks With President
The discussion took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
During the meeting, the Cardinal briefed the President on the matters discussed at the tri-annual meeting of the Catholic Bishops.
The Cardinal and Bishops also conveyed to the President, the views and proposals currently emerging within the Catholic Church.
The Archbishop of Colombo was accompanied by the members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka led by its President Bishop Harold Anthony Perera.
The post Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith hold talks with President appeared first on Colombo Gazette .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment