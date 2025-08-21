Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith Hold Talks With President


2025-08-21 11:07:24
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo and members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka (CBCSL) had a discussion with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The discussion took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the meeting, the Cardinal briefed the President on the matters discussed at the tri-annual meeting of the Catholic Bishops.

The Cardinal and Bishops also conveyed to the President, the views and proposals currently emerging within the Catholic Church.

The Archbishop of Colombo was accompanied by the members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka led by its President Bishop Harold Anthony Perera.

The post Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith hold talks with President appeared first on Colombo Gazette .

MENAFN21082025000190011042ID1109961568

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search