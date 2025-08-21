Eurobattery Minerals Announces The Publication Of An Information Document In Connection With The Rights Issue
Stockholm 21 August 2025 – Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:”Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) today publishes an information document in connection with the new share issue with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders, as resolved by the Board of Directors on July 14, 2025 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on August 14, 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The information document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.
Information document
In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared an information document in accordance with Article 1.4 (db) and Annex IX of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC.
Eurobattery Minerals announces today that the information document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) and is available on the Company's website eurobatteryminerals .
Direct link to document: .
Summary of the Rights Issue
Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue
Advisors
Mangold Fondkommission AB is financial advisor and Foyen Advokatfirma i Sverige KB is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company's focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.
Please visit eurobatteryminerals for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
Contacts
Roberto García Martínez - CEO
Contact Investor Relations
E-mail: ...
Mentor
Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255
E-mail: ...
Important information
Publication, release or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to legal restrictions and people in the jurisdictions where this press release has been made public or distributed should be informed of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for any securities in Eurobattery Minerals in any jurisdiction, either from Eurobattery Minerals or from anyone else.
This press release is not a prospectus according to the definition in the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company has instead prepared and published an information document in accordance with what is prescribed in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or without an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act from 1933 (" Securities Act "), and may not be offered or sold within the United States without being registered, covered by an exemption from, or part of a transaction that is not subject to the registration requirements according to the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities mentioned herein in the United States or to issue a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be released, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, wholly or in part, in or to Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States or any other jurisdiction where the release, publication or distribution of this information would violate current rules or where such an action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures beyond those that follow from Swedish law. Actions in contravention of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the Company's intentions, estimates or expectations with regard to the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, outlook, estimated growth, strategies and opportunities as well as the markets in which the Company is active. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not refer to historical facts and can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "implies," "should," "could" and, in each case, their negative, or comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no guarantee that they will occur or that they are correct. Since these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and involve risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes, for many different reasons, may differ materially from those what is stated in the forward-looking statements. Due to such risks, uncertainties, eventualities and other significant factors, actual events may differ materially from the expectations that expressly or implicitly are contained in this press release through the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions which serve as a basis for the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and each reader of the press release should not rely on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that expressly or implicitly are stated herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and may change. Neither the Company nor any other party will review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise with respect to the contents of this press release, beyond what is required by law or Nordic Growth Markets' and Börse Stuttgart's rules.
