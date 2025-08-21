Ainewsbreaks Prospecting Reimagined: AI Maverick Intel Inc. (BINP) Automates The Human Touch

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AI Maverick Intel (OTCID: BINP) , in its most significant update yet, recently launched a next-generation prospecting engine. Designed to eliminate the need for sales development representative (“SDR”) teams, the comprehensive suite is capable of replicating entire segments of the sales pipeline.“By managing discovery questions, objections, and next-step scheduling, the platform now addresses the consultative side of selling,” CEO Wayne Cockburn said of the launch, explaining the approach that moves beyond typical efficiency tools.“In industries where meaningful conversations are critical, automating those interactions can accelerate deal flow and reduce acquisition costs.”

AI Maverick is a growth-focused artificial intelligence company acquiring and optimizing revenue-generating businesses through its proprietary AI Maverick platform. The company enables intelligent, two-way engagement across healthcare, biotech, insurance, transportation and other verticals, delivering long-term value through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

