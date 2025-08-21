Silvercorp Metals, Inc. (NYSE-A/TSX: SVM) Reports Solid Production And Revenue In Q1 FY2026



Silvercorp generated $81.3 million in revenue, a 13% increase year-over-year.

The company produced 2.0 million ounces of silver equivalent, including 1.8 million ounces of silver and 2,050 ounces of gold.

Adjusted net income rose to $21.0 million, or $0.10 per share.

Operating cash flow of $48.3 million is a quarterly record, up 21% from the prior year.

The balance sheet remains strong with $377.1 million in cash and short-term investments. Capital expenditures focused on underground mine optimization at Ying and construction at the El Domo and Kuanping projects.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE American/TSX: SVM) , a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc, opened its 2026 fiscal year with stronger production volumes and a notable rise in revenues, while continuing to advance its growth projects. The company, which operates profitable mines in China, reported financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing higher sales of both silver and gold ( ).

According to the quarterly release, Silvercorp sold 1.8 million ounces of silver and nearly 2,000 ounces of gold, alongside lead and zinc by-products, generating revenue of $81.3 million. That represents a 13% increase from the $72.2 million posted a year earlier. Higher gold output and sales and stronger...

