Egypt Recovers Sunken Archaeological Finds From Mediterranean Sea
The ministry's divers managed to take out three pieces: a colossal quartzite statue of a sphinx bearing the cartouche of King Ramesses II (1279-1213 BC), a broken-necked and broken-kneed granite statue of an unknown person from the late Ptolemaic era (332-30 BC), and a white marble statue of a Roman nobleman.
Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA), said, this operation marks the first of its kind in 25 years.
Speaking at the site, Khaled said, the retrieval is a pivotal step in a national project, to develop Abu Qir Bay, adding that, an underwater team of inspectors from the Council had discovered submerged fixed and movable structures that have been hidden for centuries, likely due to geological shifts or earthquakes, that caused them to sink beneath the Mediterranean waters.
He confirmed that underwater exploration and excavation will continue at the site to uncover more of Abu Qir's secrets, as the site is considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries made, during previous surveys in the western part of Abu Qir.
“The survey and study of the site confirmed that, it represents a complete Roman-era city, with buildings, temples, water cisterns, and fish farms, as well as, an ancient port and docks. This suggests that it is an extension of the western part of the famous city of Canopus, a section of which was previously discovered to the east of the area,” he said.
According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the submerged city of Canopus was renowned for its sacred sanctuaries, dedicated to Osiris and Serapis. The city was also known for its extravagant celebrations, during the Roman era, the ministry said.– NNN-MENA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment