Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapies, Treatment, Pipeline Hoffmann-La Roche, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Vera Therapeutics, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Takeda, Nkarta Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trials"DelveInsight's,“Lupus Nephritis - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 35+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in Lupus Nephritis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that the Lupus Nephritis pipeline involves over 35 key companies actively developing more than 40 investigational therapies.

Lupus Nephritis Overview:

Lupus Nephritis is a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disorder that disrupts immune tolerance, causing systemic autoimmunity and damage to multiple organs.

SLE affects roughly 7.4–159.4 individuals per 100,000, with a prevalence ranging from 1.4% to 21.9%. LN, a form of glomerulonephritis, leads to inflammation and scarring of the kidney's filtering units (glomeruli) and, in some cases, the entire kidney. The condition is categorized into six histological classes, reflecting different severity levels. The most severe type, proliferative nephritis, results in kidney scarring and impaired function, which can progress to chronic kidney disease (CKD) or end-stage renal disease (ESRD), where the kidneys lose their ability to function completely.

Request for a detailed insights report on Lupus Nephritis pipeline insights

"Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Lupus Nephritis (LN) pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 35 companies actively developing more than 40 investigational therapies for LN treatment.

Key players in this space include Hoffmann-La Roche, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Vera Therapeutics, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Takeda, Nkarta Therapeutics, Annexon, Century Therapeutics, Lepton Pharmaceuticals, Transcenta Holding, Inflection Biosciences, and others, all working to advance new treatment options for LN. Promising pipeline candidates in various stages of development include Obinutuzumab, ADX-097, NKX019, and additional therapies. In February 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to AlloNK, an experimental natural killer (NK) cell therapy from Artiva Biotherapeutics, for use in combination with rituximab or obinutuzumab in lupus nephritis. This status is intended to accelerate development and review, enabling earlier patient access. AlloNK is designed to boost antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), potentially enhancing the effectiveness of existing antibody-based therapies.

Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Lupus Nephritis Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Lupus Nephritis treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Lupus Nephritis market.

Download our free sample page report on Lupus Nephritis pipeline insights

Lupus Nephritis Emerging Drugs



Obinutuzumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

ADX-097: Q32 Bio NKX019: Nkarta

Lupus Nephritis Companies

Over 35 leading companies are actively working on therapies for Lupus Nephritis, with Hoffmann-La Roche having a candidate in the most advanced stage, currently in Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 40+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Lupus Nephritis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Lupus Nephritis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Lupus Nephritis Therapies and Key Companies: Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trials and advancements

Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Lupus Nephritis Assessment by Product Type

. Lupus Nephritis By Stage

. Lupus Nephritis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Lupus Nephritis Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Lupus Nephritis Sample report to know in detail about the Lupus Nephritis treatment market @ Lupus Nephritis Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Lupus Nephritis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Lupus Nephritis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Lupus Nephritis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Lupus Nephritis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Lupus Nephritis Discontinued Products

13. Lupus Nephritis Product Profiles

14. Lupus Nephritis Key Companies

15. Lupus Nephritis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Lupus Nephritis Unmet Needs

18. Lupus Nephritis Future Perspectives

19. Lupus Nephritis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.