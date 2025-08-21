Qatar Says Syria's Security And Stability Part Of Arab, Regional Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar affirmed, in a statement delivered on behalf of the Arab Group at the United Nations, affirmed that Syria's security and stability are an integral part of Arab and regional security. It stressed that preserving Syria's unity and national institutions is the real guarantee to prevent regional destabilization, combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and block the return of terrorist groups.

HE the State of Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani delivered the statement during the UN Security Council's monthly briefing on the Situation in the Middle East and the political and humanitarian tracks for the Syrian Arab Republic.

Her Excellency noted that Syria was going through a critical phase in which its people are facing difficult challenges in security, humanitarian issues as well as economic, and developmental issues that affect citizens' living conditions and burden state institutions. She added that, while national efforts are underway to confront these challenges, the current difficulties require international support to complete the stage of recovery and reconstruction, which would positively impact Syria's stability and that of its surroundings.

Her Excellency said that the Arab Group emphasizes the importance of consolidating national unity under the umbrella of the state and its institutions, building trust, extending security and stability, promoting development, and moving forward in a comprehensive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, with broad participation of all components of the Syrian people. This, she said, would safeguard citizens' rights and strengthen national reconciliation, social peace, and transitional justice.

Her Excellency further noted that the Arab Group welcomes steps taken by the Syrian government toward achieving these goals, as well as its cooperation with the international community and the UN system, and stressed the importance of the UN's role in providing support to national efforts in these fields.

Her Excellency added that the Arab Group affirms its commitment to Syria's national and regional unity, sovereignty, and independence, and rejects any violations of its territorial integrity or sovereignty. It also rejects any external interference in Syrian affairs or attempts to sow discord, impose illegal realities on the ground, or push toward any form of partition or fragmentation. The Group expressed deep concern over acts of violence aimed at undermining security and stability within Syria.

HE the State of Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani emphasized in her statement before the UN Security Council's monthly briefing on political and humanitarian developments in Syria, under its agenda item on the situation in the Middle-East, that the Arab Group strongly condemns the violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Syrian territory, noting that they constitute a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter, and represent a direct threat to regional peace and security and that the group rejects any pretexts to justify such aggressive policies and irresponsible actions, which pose a grave threat to both regional and international security.

The statement called on the Security Council to assume its responsibilities by obliging the occupying power to immediately cease its violations, respect Syria's sovereignty, fully withdraw from all occupied Syrian lands, comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, and uphold the mandate of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). The statement also reiterated that the entirety of the occupied Syrian Golan remains occupied territory under international law, international legitimacy, and relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolutions 242, 338, and 497.

Her Excellency added that the humanitarian situation in Syria requires an urgent and coordinated international response, including the provision of assistance, institutional and technical support, to strengthen the state's ability to meet basic needs, undertake early recovery projects, rebuild, particularly infrastructure rehabilitation, and revive the economy and investment.

She added that such steps are essential to improving the living conditions of Syrian citizens and creating the conditions for the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their original areas.

The Arab Group, in its statement, reiterated its appreciation to countries hosting refugees for bearing exceptional burdens over the past years, noting that such burdens cannot be shouldered by those countries alone, and therefore sufficient and sustainable financial and technical support must be provided by the international community. The Group highlighted the need to increase funding for the Humanitarian Response Plan to meet urgent humanitarian goals.

Her Excellency also noted that the Arab Group views the lifting of economic restrictions and unilateral measures imposed on Syria as a fundamental step to alleviate civilian suffering, facilitate recovery, reconstruction, and development efforts. She pointed out that the Group welcomed announcements by international partners, particularly the United States and the European Union, regarding the easing or lifting of such restrictions, considering these important positive steps, but stressed that they must be completed with the full and immediate lifting of all sanctions that hinder the Syrian government's efforts to achieve its objectives at this stage.

She added that the Group values the contributions of member states that provide Syria with humanitarian, economic, financial, and diplomatic support to help improve living conditions and development.

Her Excellency clarified that the Arab Group fully supports Syria's efforts in combating terrorism, securing borders, and countering arms and drug smuggling, and stressed the importance of supporting these efforts and enhancing cooperation within the framework of strengthening regional security and addressing cross-border threats. She added that the group calls on the Syrian government to continue cooperating with the international community in order to confront terrorist risks, eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and uproot its sources.

Finally, HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said that the Arab Group affirms its commitment to supporting Syria's path in overcoming this critical stage, overcoming obstacles and destructive external interventions, in order to pave the way for the Syrian people to live in peace, dignity, and prosperity.



