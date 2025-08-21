Resurrecting the Classics: judging begins in 2025 Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Area West winners announced at Monterey Car Week

Monterey, CA., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following many months of work, entrants gathered over the weekend as judges carefully selected the first round of finalists in the fifth annual Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge . The judging occurred during Werks Reunion West at Monterey Car Week with members of the Porsche Club of America, along with staff from Porsche Classic and Porsche Cars of North America, making up the judging panel.

"A huge congratulations to the Area West winners who have given their all to the restoration projects," said Jonathan Sieber, Senior Manager of Porsche Classic . "We've been doing this since 2020 and each year, the competition becomes fiercer. The exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail and dedication to restoring these iconic vehicles to their former glory, is truly outstanding."

Seventy-three vehicles - a new record - were entered nationwide this year, a clear indication of the growing passion for classic Porsche vehicles and restoration.



Technicians at Porsche Centers across the United States competed in one of three categories: Preservation, which focuses on maintaining the originality of the vehicle; Restoration, which involves bringing a vehicle back to its original condition; and Individualization, which allows for creative modifications. In addition, the gathered crowd bestowed a People's Choice award.

Here are the Area West winners :

Restoration: Porsche San Francisco 1985 928 S

Despite the over 81,000 miles on the odometer, the 1985 928 S from Porsche San Francisco has been restored to an impeccable condition. Every system was rebuilt, every seal replaced. This Glacier Blue beauty has been restored to honor its legacy and turn heads once again, a testament to the dedication of the technicians.

This entry also has a touching back story. A technician on the project first learned to drive on this car. Over ensuing years, it fell into disrepair. However, she got the opportunity to lead the Porsche San Francisco team in its restoration.

Preservation: Gaudin Las Vegas 1988 944 Turbo S

A true Las Vegas tale, a resident won this 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo S in a single hand of poker. It sat for over 20 years before undergoing a meticulous conservation. Every detail was preserved, with only necessities like belts, gaskets and hoses being replaced. The original paint now shines under the neon lights of Las Vegas, where someone may now be less inclined to gamble it away.

Individualization: Porsche Bend 1973 911 RSR Tribute

Originally a 1973 Porsche 911T, the car from Porsche Bend was transformed into a faithful RSR 2.8 tribute . The chassis was stripped, reworked, and fitted with hand-shaped steel flares, perfectly aligned bumpers, and finished in original Viper Green. A period-correct 2.8L flat-six-built from a new Porsche block with rare Mahle pistons-powers the car. Custom houndstooth interior, S-trim panels, and a re-wrapped dash add vintage flair. The suspension and wheels, mirror the RSR's aggressive stance and performance. Every detail-from hardware to lighting-was chosen for authenticity, showcasing the technicians' creativity and attention to detail.

People's Choice: Porsche Tucson 1972 914 Off-Road

For this entry, the team at Porsche Tucson turned to the community for inspiration. The technicians wanted to go beyond a typical restoration; they wanted to create something the people of Tucson could appreciate. To kick off their efforts, the team organized an event where customers could share their wishes for the car. The result was a Fire Orange 1972 Off-Road , a car many consider a cult classic. Special touches included the number five on the hood, in honor of their fifth year of competing in the Challenge.

Background:

America is home to more classic Porsche vehicles than any other market in the world. Cars competing in the Restoration Challenge are worked on by Porsche-trained technicians who have a vast portfolio of nearly 85,000 Porsche Classic Genuine Parts at their disposal, ensuring a comprehensive restoration process. The Porsche Classic U.S. headquarters , alongside One Porsche Drive in Atlanta, provides Factory Restoration services for all classic models and Sonderwunsch factory programs for all Porsche models.

The next round of judging takes place September 5th for Area South-Central in Carmel, Indiana, followed by Area East judging on September 6th in New York City. The event culminates with the National Championship on October 4th in Durham, North Carolina alongside Luftgekühlt 11.

To follow along and learn about each entry, visit Instagram and search the official event tag #porschechallenge25 .

