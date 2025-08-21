Water On Demand Execs Recognized For Opportunity Zone Innovation

“It's a great, great idea that makes a lot of sense for anyone launching an Opportunity Zone Fund.”

Portal operator says access for accredited investors is major innovation.

- David Sillaman Jr., CEO of Eazy Do It, Inc. and operator of Eazy OZCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Water On Demand Inc. (WODI), a pioneer in industrial water systems, announces that David Sillaman, a leading resource provider for the Opportunity Zone tax-advantaged ecosystem, recently congratulated the new Water On Demand management team on their rapid development of the first water infrastructure project planning to tap Opportunity Zone tax benefits.The team consists of the recently-appointed CEO, Ken Berenger , the co-founder and co-chairman of Water On Demand, who brings over twenty-five years of banking, investment, consulting, sales force training, and corporate finance experience; COO James Woloszyn , who brings extensive experience in multicultural and business process outsourcing (BPO) environments, as well as strategic planning, startups, team building, outsourcing and offshore development; and fractional CFO Cory Mertes , who gained extensive experience with an insurance industry rollup project, and recently sold his prominent Los Angeles-area Financial Practice.“I've been working closely with the team,” said David Sillaman Jr., CEO of Eazy Do It, Inc. and operator of Eazy OZ, a leading platform for US Opportunity Zones (OZs),“and I'm impressed by their innovation and speed of deployment.”“A key innovation that I've never seen before,” added Sillaman,“is offering sponsorship benefits to accredited investors, which means they could share in the 100% bonus depreciation on every water treatment system installed. That gift of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is transforming asset investment... and these accredited investors get their own pro-rata benefit, just like the main fund investors!”Sillaman concluded,“It's a great, great idea that makes a lot of sense for anyone launching an Opportunity Zone Fund.”Water On Demand is currently accepting prospective investors in the Water On Demand OZ Fund Sponsor LLC, now in formation. For more information, email ... or dial (877) 440-4603 ext 201.About Opportunity ZonesOpportunity Zones (OZs) were established under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. The initiative was designed to stimulate economic development and job creation in economically distressed communities by incentivizing long-term private investments through tax benefits. As of 2018, 8,764 Opportunity Zones were designated across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories, covering urban, rural, and tribal areas. The OZ program offers major tax incentives for investors who reinvest capital gains into Opportunity Zones directly or through Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs). OZs continue to attract capital, with $80 billion in private investment reported by April 2025. Investors are increasingly prioritizing projects with environmental and social benefits, such as green energy, sustainable infrastructure, and community-centric developments. By facilitating direct investments into operating businesses, including water infrastructure, we will address criticisms that OZ Funds disproportionately favor real estate.The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed in July 2025, made the Opportunity Zone (OZ) program permanent, with improved deferral and step-up rules, and tax-free appreciation remains for holdings of 10+ years, with basis frozen at fair market value after 30 years. Changes are effective January 1, 2027, with transitions for prior investments.About Eazy OZThe Eazy OZ team are experts in all things Opportunity Zone Fund and Opportunity Zones. We provide turnkey solutions to Opportunity Fund development along with advisory services to Opportunity Zone Real Estate Developers and Business owners. Some team members were directly responsible for helping to establish the Opportunity Zone program at a Federal level, serving as Presidential Appointed Advisors. Eazy OZ produces a fully FINRA, SEC and IRS compliant Opportunity Zone Fund that is well polished, investment ready, impact focused with a narrative, identity, team and resources to support it. (Source: )About Water On DemandFor years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model. Our mission is to support this change by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.Investor Relations and Press Contact:Toll-free: 877-999-6645 Ext. 3International: +1-323-939-6645 Ext. 3Fax: 323-315-2301

Water On Demand interview with David Sillaman

