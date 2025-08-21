EEI Announces New Members Of Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today announced three key hires who will join EEI's existing leadership team on September 2.



Rachael Marsh will join EEI as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Marsh is coming to EEI from Calpine Corporation, where she serves as Vice President, Government Affairs and Managing Counsel, helping Calpine navigate the complex legal, regulatory, and federal policy landscape. Prior to Calpine, Marsh was a partner at Bracewell LLP, where she represented a range of energy companies in matters before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and state regulators. From 2014 to 2021, Marsh served as an attorney at FERC, including as legal advisor to the Chairman. Prior to her legal career, Marsh held roles in the Office of the Governor of Texas and at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Marsh holds degrees from the University of Texas School of Law, Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, and Texas Tech University. She will lead EEI's legal and energy policy and corporate counsel teams.



Emily Schillinger will join EEI as Chief Communications Officer (CCO). Schillinger currently works as the Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at the American Investment Council. Schillinger served for more than 15 years at the highest levels of government at the White House, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives. Most recently, she served as Communications Director of the House Ways and Means Committee, where she led the committee's communications strategy for the successful passage of the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For more than five years, Schillinger served as Communications Director to Senator John Barrasso. Schillinger holds a bachelor's degree from Clemson University. She will lead EEI's communications team.

Kiel Weaver will join EEI as Chief Advocacy Officer (CAO). Weaver most recently worked as the Director of Environmental Policy for NextEra Energy. Weaver has more than two decades of energy experience on Capitol Hill and in Washington, holding various leadership positions in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Acting Associate Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of the Interior during the first Trump administration. Weaver holds a bachelor's degree from Mary Washington College. He will lead EEI's external and government affairs team.

"I am excited to welcome Rachael, Emily, and Kiel to EEI," said EEI President and CEO Drew Maloney . "Each of these talented leaders will play a critical role in helping EEI become an even-more dynamic and effective organization that provides incredible value to our member companies as they work to deliver the safe, reliable, and affordable energy that drives our nation's economy and powers the lives of the nearly 250 million customers we serve."

Rounding out EEI's leadership team and also reporting to Maloney are Scott Aaronson, Senior Vice President of Energy Security and Industry Operations; Holly Greaves, Chief Administrative Officer; and Stephanie Voyda, Senior Vice President of Member Engagement and Events.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide safe, reliable electricity for nearly 250 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 70 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

