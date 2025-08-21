Tryst Hospitality Expands To Brazil With The Tryst Ipanema, Opening 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 18-Story Luxury Hotel Will Feature a Rooftop Pool and Fine Dining in Rio's Most Iconic LGBTQ+ Destination

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tryst Hospitality, the global leader in luxury LGBTQ+ travel, is bringing its signature blend of high-end hospitality and unapologetic celebration to Brazil with The Tryst Ipanema , set to open in 2026 at R. Farme de Amoedo, 34, Ipanema, Rio De Janeiro. Renovating the former Golden Tulip Ipanema Plaza hotel, this highly anticipated property will be a first-of-its-kind luxury experience, just a few steps from Posto 9 the renowned gay section of Ipanema Beach. The surrounding neighborhood is known for its rainbow flags and is one of the most legendary LGBTQ+ destinations in the world.

Rising 18 stories above the golden sands of Ipanema Beach , this landmark property will fuse world-class design, vibrant nightlife, and five-star service , creating an unparalleled destination for discerning LGBTQ+ travelers . Designed by the award-winning team behind The Tryst Puerto Vallarta , The Tryst Ipanema will feature a rooftop infinity pool on the 18th floor , a signature restaurant and more, making it the ultimate playground for travelers who demand sophistication with a touch of mischief. The hotel currently has 140 rooms, which will make this property the largest Tryst Hotel in the world when it opens.

“Brazilian men. Ipanema Beach. Rooftop pool parties. That midnight glance that turns into a sunrise rendezvous...with 24-hour room service. The Tryst Ipanema is creating a place you'll never want to leave,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder & CEO of Tryst Hospitality. “Luxury is about more than thread counts and the best rooftop pool. It's about being your true self. It's about waking up in Ipanema, the gayest beach in the world, surrounded by sexy men and knowing you're exactly where you're supposed to be.”

A New Era of LGBTQ+ Luxury in Rio de Janeiro

The Tryst Ipanema will be a full-scale luxury lifestyle destination , merging elevated hospitality with the energy of Rio's legendary queer culture . Guests can expect:

A Rooftop Pool & Bar: The ultimate place to sip, swim, and socialize, with breathtaking views over Ipanema Beach, the pool and bar merges nightlife glamour and daytime decadence by hosting pool parties combining spectacle, world-class DJs and the iconic Tryst Dancers turning up the heat.

Signature Restaurant: A culinary hotspot , blending Brazilian flavors with global inspiration and weekend drag brunches with a mix of local and globally recognized talent.

As with all Tryst properties , The Tryst Ipanema will embrace mindful luxury , incorporating eco-conscious design, eliminating single-use plastics, and prioritizing partnerships with local minority-owned businesses .

Tryst Hospitality: Shaping the Future of LGBTQ+ Luxury Travel & Nightlife

With existing and upcoming locations in Puerto Vallarta, Fire Island, and San Juan , Tryst Hospitality is redefining LGBTQ+ travel by creating high-end, community-driven hospitality experiences in iconic queer destinations around the world. The Tryst Ipanema marks the next bold step in that expansion.

“With every new destination, we're creating spaces where LGBTQ+ travelers can be their best selves, even on their worst behavior. Rio is the perfect city for our next adventure,” added Schukraft.”

While The Tryst Ipanema prepares to take center stage, Tryst Hospitality is making waves across the globe :



The Tryst Puerto Vallarta opened earlier this year with the most star-studded hotel opening of the last decade.

The Tryst Fire Island is expected to debut next season , bringing a new era to Fire Island Pines . The Tryst San Juan will be all-new in 2026 , alongside the highly anticipated 2025 reopening of Circo, an iconic gay nightclub in the heart of San Juan .

For room reservations and more information, please visit trysthotels.com and follow @trysthotels on social media.

About Tryst Hotels

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Part of Tristan Schukraft's Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior. Book your tryst in Puerto Vallarta, San Juan or Fire Island by visiting . Follow all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama by following @trysthotels .

