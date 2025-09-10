Alexander Stoffel

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
I joined SPIR as a Lecturer in International Politics in September 2023. I was previously a Fellow in Qualitative Methodology at the London School of Economics. My research takes up critical questions regarding the intersections of sexuality, race, and desire within capitalist expansion.

My first book, Eros and Empire: The Transnational Struggle for Sexual Freedom in the United States, is forthcoming with Stanford University Press.

I am currently an editor of the journal Historical Materialism, where I convene the Sexuality and Political Economy Network.

Expertise in Gender and Sexuality, Marxist Theory, International Relations, Critical Methodology

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in International Politics, Queen Mary University of London

