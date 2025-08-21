MX3 Diagnostics Names Professor Mark Hargreaves As Chair Of Sports Advisory Board And Launches World's First Saliva-Based Ketone Test

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MX3 Diagnostics, a leader in health and performance innovation, today announced two major milestones: the appointment of Emeritus Professor Mark Hargreaves as the inaugural Chair of its Sports Advisory Board, and the debut of the world's first saliva-based ketone test strip.

Professor Mark Hargreaves brings a wealth of experience in exercise physiology, with over 35 years of academic research and education, as well as engagement with Olympic gold medal-winning athletes, and 15 years of service on the Board of the Victorian Institute of Sport. He is widely respected for his expertise, strategic insight, and commitment to innovation.

"We're excited to welcome Mark at this pivotal time for MX3," said Michael Luther, CEO of MX3 Diagnostics. "His expertise and vision will help accelerate our growth as we bring breakthrough tools to athletes, teams, and health professionals worldwide."

At the same time, MX3 has unveiled a breakthrough innovation: the first saliva-based ketone test strip , validated in a high-profile research collaboration with Shenzhen Hospital and Monash University. The study confirmed its accuracy against blood-based measures and demonstrated its potential in managing seizures in children with epilepsy.

"There is great excitement about the potential of this technology," said Prof. Hargreaves. "The ketone test strip complements the MX3 lactate test strip and the sweat sodium kit. These innovations can provide added value to athlete monitoring and the optimization of training."

With world-class leadership and game-changing technology, MX3 Diagnostics is setting a new standard for personalized health and performance solutions-bringing elite-level insights to anyone striving to perform at their best.

About MX3 Diagnostics:

MX3 Diagnostics is a digital health company that has pioneered portable saliva-based hydration testing systems for sports, military, and workplace safety. Founded in 2017 and based in Austin, TX, and Melbourne, Australia, our clinically validated biomarker tests and cloud analytics are deployed by hundreds of elite sports teams, Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and healthcare facilities worldwide. MX3 customers have performed over 7 million tests using our game-changing products to optimize personal health, safety, and performance.

