Forta Health Expands To 47 States, Becomes Nation's Largest Virtual ABA Therapy Network

- Ritankar Das, Founder of Forta HealthSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Forta Health today announced its expansion to 47 states , establishing the nation's largest Virtual ABA Therapy network. The expansion addresses care deserts affecting 2.3 million Americans with autism who lack access to traditional clinic services due to geographic barriers, 12-24 month waitlists, and limited Medicaid acceptance. To further alleviate financial burdens, Forta actively assists families in securing financial aid, with over 65% of new clients obtaining $600/month or more in grants.*Clinical research published in Cureus Journal demonstrates Forta's virtual model achieves superior outcomes: 127% improvement in therapy goals within 20 weeks and twice the session participation compared to clinic programs. Forta's extensive network of BCBAs offers evening hours to accommodate parents' schedules, resulting in 90-day start times compared to the 12-18 month delays often experienced with traditional clinics."While competitors treat virtual care as a secondary offering, Forta was purpose-built for virtual delivery," said Ritankar Das, Founder of Forta Health. "Our data shows children achieve greater progress learning in their natural environment with active parent involvement."Forta's Virtual ABA therapy achieves 87% overall success rates with superior treatment utilization compared to clinic-based programs. The parent-partnered model ensures consistency between sessions-a critical factor in ABA effectiveness that traditional behind-closed-doors clinic therapy cannot replicate.Forta's 47-state expansion establishes unmatched coverage among virtual ABA providers. While venture-backed competitors maintain clinic-first strategies, Forta's dedicated virtual platform and large network of BCBAs working flexible evening schedules enables faster access and specialized clinical protocols designed for home-based therapy delivery.The company accepts over 300 insurance plans, including Medicaid across all 47 states, addressing insurance barriers that prevent families from accessing traditional clinic care.-Services Include:Live virtual sessions with licensed BCBAs and supervised Behavior TechniciansActive parent participation with ongoing ABA technique coachingEvening/weekend availability is offered, with start times within 90 daysComprehensive insurance coverage including Medicaid in all 47 states-About Forta HealthForta Health is the nation's leading virtual-first ABA therapy provider, serving families across 47 states. Founded by UC Berkeley University Medalist Ritankar Das, Forta eliminates traditional barriers to autism care through virtual delivery that achieves superior clinical outcomes while empowering parents as active therapy partners. Clinical research validates 127% improvement in therapy goals and twice the session participation rates compared to clinic-based programs.Visit*In total combining federal, state, local, and nonprofit grants. Over 65% of new Forta clients typically qualify for $600/month or more.

