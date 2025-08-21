Top Things To Do In UAE This Weekend: Brunches, Workshops, And Family-Friendly Activities

Looking for the perfect way to spend your weekend in the UAE? From luxury escapes and brunch experiences to pet-friendly events and interactive workshops, there's something for everyone. Whether you want to relax poolside, celebrate with your furry friends, or dive into food and culture, here's your ultimate guide to things to do around the country this weekend.

Breakfast with your furry friends

Celebrate International Dog Day with a special Lazy Doggy Breakfast at Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City on Saturday, August 23. Running from 12pm to 2.30pm in collaboration with Furrari UAE, the event promises a relaxed, pet-friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy a hearty breakfast spread of waffles, pancakes, baked treats, eggs, and unlimited tea and coffee, while pups are treated to their very own puppuccinos. With free entry for dogs, Dh65 per person, access to the hotel pool, and shopping stalls filled with pet goodies, it's the perfect weekend outing for you and your furry friend.

Plan an early getaway

Plan your next getaway to Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Kempinski Hotel & Residences' Early Booker Offer, which rewards guests who plan ahead. Secure your stay at least seven days in advance to receive 10 per cent off the Best Available Rate for up to two nights, or book 21 days in advance to unlock an exclusive 15 per cent discount. With full prepayment required and reservations non-refundable, this deal is ideal for those ready to commit early to a luxury escape.

Try Afghan street food

This summer, Kishmish invites diners to experience its Afghan Street Food & Stitch activation, running through July and August. The walk-in concept combines a specially curated Afghan summer menu with an optional creative tufting activity for Dh30, allowing guests to craft their own coasters. Guests can indulge in flavoursome bites like Masala Fries, Shoor Nakhud, Onion Pakora, Bun Kabab, Chapli Kabab, Sheer Yakh, and Pakora Bun, making it a relaxed, engaging, and delicious way to enjoy Afghan cuisine with a fun, hands-on twist.

K-POP workshop for children

From August 20 to 22, 2025, the Korean Cultural Center UAE (KCC) and Dong-Ah Institute of Media and Arts (DIMA) will host the K-POP workshop Kpop Academy X DIMA Dream School at Dee Studio in Abu Dhabi. Marking DIMA's first official visit to the city, the program offers hands-on sessions led by professors and student artists from Korea's top K-POP training institute, known for producing stars like Sung Hanbin, Hoshi, and Kwon Eunbi. On August 22, children will have the chance to explore dance, vocals, and video production. The curriculum includes popular tracks from K-POP Demon Hunters and hits by BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans, with children also engaging in video production, providing a comprehensive look at both performance and the creative process behind K-POP content.

Saturday brunch

Amazónico Dubai brings back its signature Saturday brunch at DIFC, offering a multisensory escape into tropical gastronomy, live entertainment, and dynamic beats from 12 pm to 4.30pm, with the after-party continuing at the lounge until 6.30pm. Guests can enjoy a curated menu by Group Executive Chef Diego Sánchez Vargas, featuring starters like Ginshake Nigiri and Arepas con Carne, mains such as flame-grilled Baby Chicken and Sea Bass Romesco, and desserts including Dulce de Leche milk cake and Pina Rostizada. The brunch is complemented by resident and guest DJs, live percussion, trumpet, and dance performances, creating an immersive Latin-American atmosphere. Packages range from Dh495 for food and soft drinks to Dh795 with premium beverages, while kids under six dine free.

Luxe pool daycation

Escape to a luxe pool daycation at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk and soak up the sun in style at Soleil Pool & Lounge. Guests can enjoy all-day access to shimmering pools and plush loungers while indulging in Mediterranean-inspired bites in a setting that blends French elegance with Dubai glamour. Weekend rates start at Dh200 for adults and Dh100 for children, with optional private cabanas, including Classic and Jacuzzi options, available from Dh250, complete with food and beverage credit for a more exclusive experience.