'Enola Holmes', 'The Fall Of The House Of Usher', 'World War Z' And 'A Suitable Boy'

Enola Holmes

Genre: Mystery

Streaming on: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, fans of Sherlock Holmes. We have listed four major reasons why you should watch this film. Still not convinced?

Based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries books, which in turn is loosely based on Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes series of novels, the movie pitchforks Sherlock's younger sibling, Enola, into the spotlight. The teenaged Enola (Bobby Brown) has to fight sexism, patriarchy... and condescension from her elder brother Mycroft as she makes her way through life.

Enola's mother Eudoria (Bonham Carter) goes missing from her home one day and the youngest Holmes must summon all her sleuthing skills and street-smart thinking to track her down. A streak of rebellion deeply ingrained in her, she must form allies along the way and convince her famous brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) to help her. There's drama, mystery, action and intrigue... with a dollop of romance as viewers get transported to Victorian-era England in all its glory. If you haven't seen it (and its sequel) yet, this weekend is the perfect time to set it right.

For fans of: Sherlock Holmes, Henry Cavill, Arthur Conan Doyle.

By Rajagopalan Venkataraman

The Fall of the House of Usher

Genre: Gothic American Horror

Streaming on: Netflix

Don't watch this series unless you have time to binge – it is addictive. Based on stories by American writer Edgar Allan Poe, this short-ish series, created by Mike Flanagan, follows the Usher family as they rise and crash thanks to a Faustian trap. The journey begins with Roderick and his twin, Madeline Usher, the illegitimate children of a company CEO.

With clever flashbacks, long takes, and dialogue you will want to memorize, the eight-episode story that begins with the death of now rich-and-famous Roderick's children wades through each young Usher's journey, connecting it to the moment the twins made a deal with a mysterious woman. The show is a commentary on greed, privilege, capitalism, and karma. And while the horror is anything but incidental, where the tale truly shines is in the words – soliloquies that might make you question your own choices.

For fans of: Those who love dialogues, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor

By Karishma Nandkeolyar

World War Z

Genre: Action / Thriller / Zombie Survival

Streaming on: Netflix

I've always been a sucker for the zombie genre - games, shows, movies, you name it. But World War Z (2013), led by Brad Pitt, remains one of the most gripping takes on it. Pitt plays a former UN investigator racing against time to stop a global zombie pandemic. This isn't your slow-shuffling undead either - these zombies are fast, feral, and terrifying. The film balances intense survival action with globe-trotting stakes, delivering a blockbuster thrill ride that still feels fresh. Smart, suspenseful, and relentless - this is zombie chaos on a massive scale. With a runtime of less than two hours, it is a perfect Saturday night binge.

For fans of: The Last of Us, Train to Busan, apocalyptic thrillers

By Husain Rizvi

A Suitable Boy

Genre: Romance

Streaming on: Netflix (6 Episodes) | British TV Miniseries

Weekends are for period dramas. And there's nothing like reviving that old-world charm in a universe so carefully and beautifully crafted by Mira Nair. Everything she touches is a visual delight - and A Suitable Boy is no different. Set in newly independent India, it follows the spirited Lata, played with ethereal charm by Tanya Maniktala, as she navigates love, family pressure, and finding her voice. Ishaan Khatter brings his usual intensity, and Tabu is magnetic as ever. With poetry, politics, forbidden love and sweeping music, this one's made for slow, indulgent watching. So, let yourself sink into its magic!

For fans of: Jane Austen, lyrical love stories

By Somya Mehta