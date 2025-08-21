Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Burning For The Bottom Line


Originally published on Impact Alpha.

By Cat Burns and Charlotte Kaiser

As wildfire season intensifies across the Northern Hemisphere, it's becoming clear: forests are on the front lines of climate change. With proactive, science-based management, forests can play a key role in biodiversity and climate resilience .

In East Texas, our teams at The Nature Conservancy and BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group are reshaping how private timberland is managed in a changing climate – bringing prescribed fire to commercial forests through a bold and collaborative approach.

... Read the rest of the op-ed here .

Catherine Burns is the interim managing director of NatureVest at The Nature Conservancy. Charlotte Kaiser is the head of impact finance at BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group.

