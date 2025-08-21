Burning For The Bottom Line
By Cat Burns and Charlotte Kaiser
As wildfire season intensifies across the Northern Hemisphere, it's becoming clear: forests are on the front lines of climate change. With proactive, science-based management, forests can play a key role in biodiversity and climate resilience .
In East Texas, our teams at The Nature Conservancy and BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group are reshaping how private timberland is managed in a changing climate – bringing prescribed fire to commercial forests through a bold and collaborative approach.
... Read the rest of the op-ed here .
Catherine Burns is the interim managing director of NatureVest at The Nature Conservancy. Charlotte Kaiser is the head of impact finance at BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment