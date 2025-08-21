Rajasthan: 5 Doctors, 4 Employees Suspended At RGHS FIR Filed Against Hospital
In addition, an FIR has been filed against a private hospital, a medical store, three doctors, and a cardholder involved in the alleged fraud. Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, stated that the department had been receiving complaints of irregularities from various stakeholders over a period of time.
Following a detailed investigation, strict action was taken. Suspended personnel include Dr. Kavita Dhankhar and Dr. Pawan Jangid (Ayurveda doctors, Government Ayurveda DB General Hospital, Churu), Dr. Manisha (CHC Bibirani, Khairthal-Tijara), Dr. Narsilal Pachauri (District Hospital, Alwar), Dr. Kapil Bhardwaj (TBC, Alwar), Madan Mohan Pandey (Compounder, Government Ayurveda Pharmacy, Nahri Ka Naka), Chandrashekhar Jatav (Compounder, Ayurveda Pharmacy, Baleta, Alwar), Mohsin Khan (Attendant, Office of Deputy Director, Ayurveda Department, Jaipur) and Mahesh Kumar Mahawar (Assistant Administrative Officer, Water Resources Department) According to Harji Lal Atal, CEO of the Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency, an FIR has been filed against Rajasthan Pensioners Association Medical Store (Company Bagh Road, Alwar), Mittal Hospital, three doctors, and the staff card holder involved.
The investigation revealed that fake OPD slips were generated in collusion with doctors, pharmacy staff, and the cardholder.
Instead of dispensing prescribed medicines, non-medical items were allegedly taken from the medical store.
Shockingly, using just one OPD card, treatments and medicines worth approximately Rs 26.7 lakh were billed in a single year.
The matter is under further investigation, and more actions may follow, said officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment