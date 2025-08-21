STATE BAR SUSPENDS LAWYER IN HIGH-FREQUENCY ADA CASES

CHLA holds Strojnik accountable for dubious suits against hotels

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawyer whose high-frequency and often dubious plaintiff filings against California hotel owners for perceived violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act has been barred from practicing law for 30 days and put on probation for one year, the direct result of California Hotel & Lodging Association's filing of a complaint with the California State Bar.

The California Supreme Court on July 25, 2025 agreed with the California State Bar Court's earlier recommendation to suspend Peter K. Strojnik from practicing law for 30 days, impose one year of probation and require disciplined filing of all legal activities and rehabilitation trainings.

"We applaud the decision by the courts to hold Mr. Strojnik accountable for the harm he has done to California's many family-owned hotels. He is a bad actor that needs to leave the stage," said Lynn. S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO of CHLA. "CHLA is proud of the role it plays protecting our members and our state from such unscrupulous lawyers who prey on victims simply to line their pockets."

CHLA has been protecting its members from these frivolous lawsuits for more than a decade by implementing a highly successful ADA Protection Program that provides members sued by Strojnik and other high-frequency litigants with a pooled litigation defense at a low-cost flat fee rate.

The California Supreme Court, agreeing with the State Bar Court's recommendation, concluded that Strojnik:



Be suspended from practicing law for 30 days, beginning Aug. 6, 2025

Serve one year of probation with mandated and rigid reporting requirements. Any failure to comply with the reporting standards risks his one-year disbarment.

Committed multiple acts of professional misconduct, including failing to serve the California Commission on Disability Access with copies of 130 disability access complaints within the statutorily mandated period. Violated seven reproval conditions, including failure to file proof of passage of the test administered at the end of State Bar Ethics School.

"Strojnik has violated our members, his oath as a lawyer and the state of California," Mohrfeld said. "We're glad he is sidelined for now and unable to put profit ahead of honesty."

