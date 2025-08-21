Automotive Gaskets Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$3.0 Billion In 2031, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive Gaskets Market size was valued at US$2.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$3.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 0.7% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Automotive Gaskets Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Click here to get a free sample of the report: #form

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$2.8 billion Market Size in 2031 US$3.0 billion Growth (CAGR) 0.7% during 2024-2031 Leading Vehicle Type Light vehicles Leading Application Type Central engine system Leading Product Type Specialty gaskets Leading Material Type Elastomeric gaskets Leading End-User-Type OE Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Automotive Gaskets Market:

The global Automotive Gaskets Market is segmented based on Vehicle type, Application type, Product type, Material type, End-User type, and region.

Based on Vehicle Type:

Based on vehicle type, the automotive gaskets market is divided into light vehicles and medium- & heavy-duty vehicles.



Light vehicles are expected to maintain their dominance in the automotive gaskets market during the forecast period due to several key factors.

First and foremost, light vehicles account for the majority of global vehicle production and sales.

Their sheer volume compared to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles naturally leads to higher demand for components such as gaskets, which are used extensively in engines, transmissions, exhaust systems, and increasingly, in electric powertrains and battery assemblies.

Moreover, the rise in personal mobility, urbanization, and improving road infrastructure, especially in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Southeast Asian countries, is further fueling the production and sales of light vehicles.

As consumers prioritize fuel efficiency, comfort, and performance, automakers are continuously innovating engine designs and transmission systems, all of which require high-quality gaskets to ensure reliable sealing and performance under varied operating conditions.

In addition, the aftermarket for light vehicle components, including gaskets, is significantly larger and more dynamic than that for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Light vehicles tend to undergo more frequent maintenance, repairs, and part replacements, creating sustained demand in the aftermarket segment. Combined with stricter emission regulations and the growing adoption of hybrid and electric passenger vehicles, these trends are expected to solidify the leading position of light vehicles in the automotive gaskets market over the coming years.

Based on Application Type



Based on application type, the automotive gaskets market is divided into engine inlet sections, central engine systems, engine exhaust sections, transmission systems, battery, and other applications.

The central engine systems are projected to be the dominant application type in the automotive gaskets market during the forecast period , primarily due to its critical role in ensuring the proper functioning and performance of the vehicle's powertrain.

This section includes vital components such as the cylinder block, crankshaft, pistons, and camshaft, all of which require robust sealing solutions to manage high temperatures, pressures, and exposure to fuel, oil, and coolant.

Gaskets used in this section are essential for maintaining compression, preventing fluid leakage, and enhancing engine durability.

The dominance of the central engine system application is also driven by the complexity and number of gasketed joints within the engine block.

Compared to other application areas, the central engine system contains a higher concentration of gasket types, including main bearing gaskets, oil pan gaskets, timing cover gaskets, and manifold gaskets.

These components face constant thermal cycling and mechanical stress, necessitating high-performance materials and precise engineering to avoid failures and maintain optimal engine efficiency.

Furthermore, despite the rise of electric vehicles, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles continue to represent a significant portion of the global automotive fleet, particularly in developing regions.

Even in hybrid vehicles, the ICE remains a core component, thereby sustaining demand for gaskets in the central engine system. As automakers push for better fuel economy and reduced emissions, the focus on engine refinement and thermal management will continue, reinforcing the need for reliable gasket solutions in this application area.

Based on Product Type



Based on vehicle type, the automotive gaskets market is divided into cylinder head gaskets and specialty gaskets.

Specialty gaskets are anticipated to be both the dominant and fastest-growing product type in the automotive gaskets market throughout the forecast period due to their increasing application in a wide range of modern vehicle systems beyond traditional engine components.

Unlike standard gaskets such as cylinder head gaskets, specialty gaskets are designed for customized, often high-performance applications across various systems, including exhaust systems, turbochargers, EGR systems, battery enclosures, fuel cells, and electric drive units.

As vehicles become more technologically advanced and powertrain architectures diversify, the demand for these specialized sealing solutions continues to rise.

One of the key growth drivers for specialty gaskets is the ongoing shift toward vehicle electrification and hybridization.

Electric and hybrid vehicles introduce new challenges related to thermal management, electromagnetic interference shielding, and battery system sealing, all of which require highly engineered gasket solutions.

Specialty gaskets made from advanced materials are uniquely positioned to meet these demands, offering high resistance to heat, chemicals, vibration, and pressure.

Additionally, increasingly stringent emission regulations and efficiency standards are compelling automakers to improve the performance of critical vehicle systems. Specialty gaskets support this push by offering precision sealing for components operating under harsh conditions, ensuring system integrity and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Based on Material Type



Based on material type, the automotive gaskets market is divided into metallic gaskets, elastomeric gaskets, and other materials.

Elastomeric gaskets are expected to witness the fastest growth in the automotive gaskets market during the forecast period due to their superior flexibility, sealing performance, and adaptability across a wide range of automotive applications.

These gaskets, typically made from materials such as silicone, EPDM, nitrile rubber, and fluorocarbon, offer excellent resistance to temperature fluctuations, oil, fuels, and environmental factors like ozone and UV exposure. Their ability to conform to irregular surfaces and maintain effective sealing under dynamic conditions makes them ideal for modern automotive systems that demand durability and reliability.

Furthermore, elastomeric gaskets are gaining popularity in both OEM and aftermarket segments due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of installation, and ability to meet evolving performance standards.

Their expanding role in sealing complex systems such as turbochargers, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) units, and fluid management modules position them as a key product segment driving future growth. As vehicle designs continue to evolve with greater focus on efficiency and environmental compliance, elastomeric gaskets are set to play a central role in supporting these advancements.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant region for the automotive gaskets market during the forecast period . This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the dominant market for automotive gaskets during the forecast period, primarily due to its position as the largest automotive manufacturing hub in the world.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have robust automotive industries with high production volumes of both passenger and commercial vehicles. The presence of numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), component suppliers, and export-oriented assembly plants creates a sustained and large-scale demand for automotive gaskets across various vehicle types and applications.



Automotive Gaskets Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



Increasing vehicle production, the growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, and the rapid advancement of automotive technologies.

As vehicle systems become more sophisticated and compact, the need for high-performance sealing solutions is rising.

The shift towards electrification in the automotive industry has introduced new gasket requirements for battery packs, electric drivetrains, and thermal management systems.

The rising focus on vehicle reliability and emission control, tightening environmental regulations, and the growing automotive aftermarket sector. The ongoing shift towards electric mobility is reshaping gasket design requirements, opening new avenues for innovation and material development.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Automotive Gaskets Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:



Freudenberg Group

Nippon Gaskets

Cooper Standard Automotive Inc.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Hutchinson S.A.

Dana Incorporated

Elringklinger AG

Standard Profil Group

Trelleborg AB

Parker Hannifin Corporation AB SKF



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Automotive Gaskets Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at: ...



Related Reports:

Gaskets Market

Aircraft Gaskets Market



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:

3D Printing Powder Market

Medical Composites Market



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & Telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

CONTACT: Stratview Research Visit : Mail Us : ... Call Us : +1-313-307-4176