Paving Contractor In Denver Announces New Infrared Asphalt Repair Technology For Commercial Properties

DENVER, CO - August 21, 2025 - Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc ., a leading asphalt paving contractor in the Denver metropolitan area, has expanded its service offerings to include advanced infrared asphalt repair technology. This specialized technique addresses specific pavement deterioration issues with precision and efficiency, providing property owners with a cost-effective alternative to traditional asphalt replacement methods.

The infrared repair process utilizes concentrated heat to soften existing asphalt material, allowing for the seamless integration of new material without creating cold joints or seams that typically develop with conventional patching methods. This technology is particularly effective for addressing small potholes, utility cuts, wide cracks, frost heaves, and areas with alligator cracking patterns.

"Our investment in infrared asphalt repair technology represents our commitment to providing innovative solutions that extend pavement life while minimizing disruption to property operations," said a spokesperson for Foothills Paving. "This specialized repair method allows us to address isolated pavement issues without the extensive time and expense associated with full-scale replacement, delivering exceptional value to our commercial and residential clients throughout Denver and Northern Colorado."

The parking lot paving specialists at Foothills Paving have implemented this technology as part of their comprehensive pavement maintenance program. The infrared repair process begins with thorough surface preparation, followed by the application of concentrated heat that penetrates several inches into the existing asphalt. Once the material reaches the optimal temperature, technicians rake and add fresh material as needed before compacting the repair area to ensure proper density and a smooth transition with the surrounding pavement.

As a full-service asphalt paving company in the region, Foothills Paving recognizes the importance of offering diverse repair options that address varying levels of pavement deterioration. The infrared technology complements their extensive service portfolio, which includes new asphalt installation, overlays, full-depth patching, removal and replacement, sealcoating, and crack sealing.

Beyond the practical applications for asphalt repair, the infrared technology aligns with sustainable paving practices by recycling existing asphalt material rather than removing and disposing of it. This approach reduces waste while preserving the structural integrity of the pavement system, supporting environmentally conscious pavement management strategies.

The paving company's expansion into infrared technology reflects broader industry trends toward specialized repair techniques that maximize resource efficiency. By incorporating this method into their service offerings, Foothills Paving continues to position itself as an innovative contractor responsive to evolving client needs and industry best practices.

Road construction and pavement maintenance professionals at the company have undergone specialized training to ensure optimal application of the infrared technology. This training ensures repairs meet rigorous quality standards while delivering the aesthetic and functional improvements property owners expect.

For commercial properties with high-traffic areas requiring immediate attention, the infrared repair process offers significant advantages over traditional methods. The repairs can typically be completed in a fraction of the time required for conventional patching, with the repaired area ready for immediate use upon cooling-generally within 20 minutes of completion.

Sidewalk repair services have similarly benefited from the company's technological investments, with specialized applications developed for addressing deterioration in pedestrian pathways and ensuring ADA compliance throughout commercial properties.

About Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc.

Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc. is a full-service asphalt and concrete company with over 25 years of experience serving the Denver metro area, the Foothills, and Northern Colorado. The company prioritizes ethical practices and long-term client relationships, offering free estimates and a custom five-year maintenance program designed to protect property investments. Their comprehensive service offerings include new asphalt paving, asphalt repair, sealcoating, crack sealing, concrete installation, and concrete repair for both commercial and residential clients.

