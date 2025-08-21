403
Study Finds Stricter Blood Pressure Control Reduces Heart Attacks
(MENAFN) A more aggressive approach to managing high blood pressure could significantly reduce cardiovascular events and remain economically viable, according to a new study released this week in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Researchers concluded that targeting a systolic blood pressure below 120 millimeters of mercury was more effective in preventing heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure compared to less stringent benchmarks. The study also found that this strategy remained cost-effective when measured against U.S. healthcare standards.
"This study should give patients at high cardiovascular risk and their clinicians more confidence in pursuing an intensive blood pressure goal," said lead author Karen Smith, a researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Drawing from national health survey data and findings from the landmark SPRINT trial, the analysis calculated the cost of treatment at the lower threshold to be approximately $42,000 per life-year gained—only marginally more than treatment guided by the under-130 mm Hg standard.
"Our findings suggest the intensive less than 120 mm/Hg target prevents more cardiovascular events and provides good value," Smith said in a statement.
Importantly, the results held even when blood pressure readings were not perfectly accurate, suggesting the benefits of the intensive approach may extend to real-world clinical settings.
However, Smith emphasized that this strategy is not universally appropriate.
"Given the additional risk of adverse events related to antihypertensives, intensive treatment will not be optimal for all patients," she said.
"Patients and clinicians should work together to determine the appropriate medication intensity based on patient preferences."
The findings add new weight to an ongoing debate about optimal blood pressure targets, with implications for millions of Americans at risk of heart disease.
