Louis P. Masur

A graduate of the University at Buffalo and Princeton University, Louis Masur is a cultural historian who has written on a variety of topics. His most recent work is "The Sum of Our Dreams: A Concise History of America" (2020). A specialist on Lincoln and the Civil War, he is the author of "Lincoln's Last Speech: Wartime Reconstruction & The Crisis of Reunion" (2015), "Lincoln's Hundred Days: The Emancipation Proclamation and the War for the Union" (2012), and "The Civil War: A Concise History" (2011).

He has also written books on a single photograph ("The Soiling of Old Glory"), a seminal record album ("Runaway Dream: Born to Run and Bruce Springsteen's American Vision"), the events of a year ("1831: Year of Eclipse"), and the first World Series ("Autumn Glory").

In 2023, he wrote the script for "Rock 101: The Music and Stories of Ten Classic Songs," a show that premiered in Woodstock, N.Y.

Masur's essays and reviews have appeared in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, and Slate. He has been elected to membership of the American Antiquarian Society, the Massachusetts Historical Society, and the Society of American Historians and has received teaching prizes from Harvard University, the City College of New York, Trinity College and Rutgers University.

–present Distinguished Professor of American Studies and History, Rutgers University

1985 Princeton University, Ph D. History

