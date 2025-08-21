Frontier Upgrades Turnkey Wi-Fi Audio And DAB+ Radio Platforms Ahead Of IFA 2025

Frontier continues to support the audio industry with turnkey platforms. New solutions will be launched at the Berlin IFA show between September 5th and the 9th

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Frontier continues to support the audio industry with simple, turnkey connected audio solutions, allowing brands to build high quality audio products with minimal risk and cost. Upgrades include...Software updates for AURIA moduleConnected Audio SDK v1.2 (CA1.2) release will expand Frontier's latest connected audio module, AURIA, adding new features and allowing brands to create a wider range of products....Fast four-touch BluetoothLE based network setup.Large 4.3 to 5 inch TFT display for high-res album art graphics, with quick and responsive user interface.Internet Radio and Podcast support to allow thousands of global radio stations and podcasts to be streamed.Support for DAB+ and FM radio, to build Smart Radio products.Clock, dual alarms, and sleep functionality.Innovative shared preset menu that allows users to select favourite audio source with one touch.OKTIV app update for easier setup and faster navigation.Customisation toolkitNew features are built on existing Wi-Fi 6 dual band, Bluetooth LE Audio, Bluetooth Classic, Spotify Connect, AirPlay and AuracastTM.AURIA is a pre-certified, production-ready module that enables manufacturers and brands to reliably integrate advanced audio features into speakers, soundbars, micro systems, and adapters with minimal engineering overhead and expense.DAB ASA with Kino 4 chip, Siena moduleDAB Automatic Safety Alert (ASA) builds on top of the DAB+ standard and enables safety alerts to be automatically broadcast to listeners. Frontier will show a demo running on their flagship Kino 4 chip / Siena module that includes support for multiple colour TFT user interfaces with DAB slideshow images that may be broadcast as part of the ASA service.ComplianceAll Frontier's latest software SDK releases are fully compliant with EU RED and UK PSTI cyber security and upcoming EU Data Act 2023/2854. Secure Internet Software Updates allow for firmware to be automatically updated in the field.High quality, rapid time to market with minimal costFrontier are focused on creating turnkey solutions that enable a range of audio products via a fully certified module, software, apps and security update service.Frontier will be demoing their product range and new features during IFA in Hall 11.2, stand 281. Please email ... to arrange an appointment and learn more.

