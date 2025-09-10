Robin Canniford began work with the United Kingdom's National Health Service before turning his attention to researching consumer culture, and the way economies, work, and consumption shape everyday life. He is particularly interested in sport, power, social movements, and rural environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.