Robin Canniford
Professor of Markets, Business, and Society, University of Bath
Robin Canniford began work with the United Kingdom's National Health Service before turning his attention to researching consumer culture, and the way economies, work, and consumption shape everyday life. He is particularly interested in sport, power, social movements, and rural environments.Experience
2024–present
Professor, University of Bath
2007
University of Exeter, UK, PhD Social Sciences
1998
University of Exeter, MSc Economic Psychology
1997
BSc, University of Southampton, Psychology and Physiology
Marketing Theory (150506)
Sociology (1608)
