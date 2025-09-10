Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Professor of Markets, Business, and Society, University of Bath Profile Articles Activity

Robin Canniford began work with the United Kingdom's National Health Service before turning his attention to researching consumer culture, and the way economies, work, and consumption shape everyday life. He is particularly interested in sport, power, social movements, and rural environments.

Experience
  • 2024–present Professor, University of Bath
Education
  • 2007 University of Exeter, UK, PhD Social Sciences
  • 1998 University of Exeter, MSc Economic Psychology
  • 1997 BSc, University of Southampton, Psychology and Physiology
Research Areas
  • Marketing Theory (150506)
  • Sociology (1608)

The Conversation

