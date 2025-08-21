Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hydrometeorology Agency Of Tajikistan, ADB Hold Talks On Disaster Risk Financing

2025-08-21 08:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 21. The management and specialists of the Hydrometeorology Agency of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan held a meeting with representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Dushanbe, Trend reports, citing the agency.

The ADB delegation included Thomas Kessler, Senior Finance Specialist for Natural Hazard Insurance; Samir Ismailov, Finance Specialist and Head of the Financial Sector Office; and Dina Connolly, Specialist in Natural Hazard Risk Financing, Climate Change, Sustainable Development, and Environmental Protection.

Discussions focused on natural hazard risks, including flood management, data exchange, and the use of disaster risk modeling tools. The parties also reviewed cooperation within the framework of the“Program for the Development of Risk-Based Financing Sectors of Natural Hazards” and agreed on a roadmap for further collaboration in strengthening meteorological services in Tajikistan.

