Gov't Spokesperson: Jordan, Egypt United In Stance On Regional Issues

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said Thursday that Jordan and Egypt share nearly identical positions on key regional issues, foremost the Palestinian cause.In an interview with the Middle East News Agency (MENA), Momani stressed that Jordan rejects any attempts by the extreme Israeli right to undermine the Palestinian people's right to self-determination or to pursue policies of displacement and starvation.He noted that the recurrent challenges and threats arising from the situation in Gaza and the West Bank directly affect both Jordanian and Egyptian sovereignty, underscoring that Amman and Cairo's positions have consistently been firm and aligned.Momani highlighted that relations between Jordan and Egypt constitute a central pillar of regional stability, with coordination taking place at the highest levels. He pointed to the distinguished ties between His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, rooted in mutual respect and trust, which have shaped joint efforts to safeguard Arab and regional security since Jordan's support for the Egyptian people during the June 30th Revolution.He said that Jordan and Egypt share a balanced approach in their policies, seeking to strengthen Arab solidarity and support the Palestinian people in their pursuit of legitimate rights. He expressed Jordan's full support for Egypt's efforts to halt the aggression on Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as its pivotal role, alongside Qatar and the United States, in negotiations aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Strip.On bilateral cooperation, Momani referred to the recent meeting of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee in Amman, which provides an institutional framework for advancing joint projects in energy, gas, trade, and transportation. He noted that cooperation is expanding across various sectors, including electricity interconnection, mutual investments, and medical collaboration currently under discussion by the competent authorities in both countries.Concluding, Momani underlined the importance of responsible media in addressing misinformation and cyber challenges by providing accurate information and balanced narratives, thereby curbing the spread of false news and rumors.