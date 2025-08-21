403
Medic group declares thousands facing death in Sudan
(MENAFN) Thousands in North Darfur, Sudan, face life-threatening conditions due to severe shortages of essential medical supplies, the Sudan Doctors Network has warned. Hospitals in the regional capital, El Fasher, are struggling to treat the rising number of patients amid the ongoing conflict.
“This crisis is compounded by the increasing number of illnesses and injuries and the inability of medical staff to meet patients’ needs,” the network said in a statement on Tuesday.
Sudan has been engulfed in civil war since April 2023, when fighting erupted in Khartoum between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), leading to thousands of deaths and millions displaced. The UN has described the situation as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, Sudanese peace negotiators—including representatives from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the UAE, the US, the African Union, and the UN—called on warring parties to lift restrictions in North Darfur and Kordofan and allow humanitarian aid access.
The Sudan Doctors Network reported that RSF forces deliberately bombed a displaced persons camp in El Fasher on Wednesday night, killing nine civilians, including five children, and injuring 18 others. The group also condemned an attack on al-Ghabshan al-Maramrah village, where militias looted homes and the local health center, leaving at least seven dead and 13 wounded.
“These heinous acts reflect a pattern of systematic killings and forced displacement by the RSF against civilians,” the statement said. Meanwhile, Sudan’s army accused foreign mercenaries, including Colombians, of supporting the RSF with UAE backing, a claim the Emirati government has denied.
