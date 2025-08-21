LG ENHANCES GAMING ECOSYSTEM WITH GAMING PORTAL POWER UP, CLOUD GAMING INNOVATION

Enhanced Gaming Portal Features Expanded Library of Games, Dynamic Play Powered by Industry-Leading Performance and Quick Access to Gaming Gear Purchases







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August, 2025 - LG Electronics LG is advancing its Gaming Portal* as the ultimate gaming platform, offering a wide range of games and unparalleled versatility for webOS-powered TVs and devices. Now available in over 30 countries, the revamped Gaming Portal is transforming how players experience both native webOS games and AAA titles, whether accessed via remote control or a game pad. The new UX upgrade, rolling out across regions from August, makes it effortless for players to discover and play AAA titles. Its intuitive“Play with Gamepad” menu now lets players select their preferred cloud gaming service, such as Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, delivering instant access to countless titles. So, whether it's racing on an iconic track or working together to defeat a final boss, there's an adventure waiting for every player.

Further elevating the gaming experience, LG recently announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to achieve a groundbreaking first. LG TVs** are the world's first to support up to 4K 120Hz with HDR cloud gaming via the native GeForce NOW app, setting a new benchmark for immersive, high-performance streaming experiences. The new UX upgrade also streamlines the player experience by offering quick access to essential gaming accessories such as game pads and controllers. Newly launching“Recommended for you” tabs connect users to promotions or purchase options. For example, the“Recommended for you. Game Pad” tab will connect players to 20 percent discount on an Xbox Wireless Controller, available in 17 European markets.*** Users in the US can purchase LG's Magic Remote from the ShopTime app via the“Recommended for you. Magic Remote” tab, allowing them to enjoy games playable just with a remote. For gamers who thrive on chasing a high score and climbing the ranks, Gaming Portal brings“High Score Challenge,” **** a new feature designed to ignite competition. Easily accessed from the“All Games” tab, this playful twist keeps players engaged as the competition heats up on Color Mash and other games.

LG's Gaming Portal is continuously expanding its diverse library with compelling solo adventures and competitive multiplayer experiences. Through an exciting collaboration with Blacknut,***** a leading game streaming service, players can now access cloud games through individual title subscriptions. This includes the beloved adaptations of popular classics Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, as well as Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway. The portal also features immersive titles like Everdream Valley, where players customize clothing and interact with animals on their own farm, and Overcooked! 2, which puts teamwork skills to the ultimate test by injecting chaos into the kitchen. The Blacknut catalog also boasts a unique selection of titles playable without a controller, like The Jackbox Party Starter and soon-to-launch Inua – A Story in Ice and Time. Gamers can also discover a wealth of free games through LG's partnership with Play, a global leader in Connected TV (CTV) gaming. This collaboration brings popular titles like Wheel of Fortune, Tetris® and PAC-MAN directly to webOS-powered TVs and devices, all free to play. New Additions include Creature Mix, where players can blend animal DNA with AI to craft one-of-a-kind creatures, and epic dungeon adventure game Temple Maze.