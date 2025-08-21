Potential Meeting With Putin Could Take Place In A Neutral European Country Zelensky
“We believe it's fair-and this has been emphasized by European leaders-that the meeting (between the leaders of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia – ed.) should take place in neutral Europe. Because the war is in Ukraine and on the European continent. I said we agree. Switzerland, Austria-we agree. Turkey? For us, Turkey is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we're not opposed,” Zelensky noted.
At the same time, he stressed that he is against holding negotiations in the Russian capital.
“There can be no meeting in Moscow,” the President emphasized.Read also: President: We want to gain understanding of security guarantees architecture within 7–10 days
According to him, Budapest is also a“difficult” choice for the meeting venue.
“As for Budapest as a platform, I think it's complicated at the moment. It's complicated because there's unity among all European countries in supporting Ukraine during this war. And to be honest, Budapest has not supported us. I'm not saying Orbán's policy was anti-Ukrainian, but it was against supporting Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 18, the President of Ukraine, together with several European leaders, met in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a peaceful resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine. One of the outcomes of that meeting was political support from participants for organizing a summit between the leaders of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.
Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Animation Market To Reach USD 66.1 Billion By 2033, Growing At 9.3% CAGR
- Silica Sand Processing Plant Report 2025: Comprehensive Business Plan, Manufacturing Process
- Vietnam Ice Cream Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033
- United States Online Food Delivery Market Size, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Expected To Rise At 4.64% CAGR During 2025-2033
- Fish Oil Market Report, Size, Region & End Use 20252033
CommentsNo comment