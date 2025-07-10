SCAT Airlines To Fly Twice-Weekly Between Kazakhstan's Almaty And Belarusian Minsk
According to the information, starting from August 10 of this year, the Kazakh airline SCAT will launch direct regular passenger flights on a new international route, Almaty–Minsk (Belarus), operating twice a week (on Wednesdays and Sundays).
"Currently, flights to Minsk are operated from the city of Astana by the Belarusian airline Belavia, with a frequency of four flights per week," the statement said.
Consequently, the aggregate frequency of scheduled passenger air
services connecting Kazakhstan and Belarus will escalate to six
operations per week.
Furthermore, the inauguration of this aerial corridor will catalyze the enhancement of tourism, commerce, and synergistic economic and business collaboration between the two nations.
SCAT Airlines, established in 1997, operates as a prominent carrier within the aviation sector of Kazakhstan, with its operational hub strategically located in Shymkent. The airline operates an extensive network encompassing over 60 destinations across Kazakhstan, the CIS, Asia, and Europe, while also facilitating charter operations via its subsidiary, Sunday Airlines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment