SCAT Airlines To Fly Twice-Weekly Between Kazakhstan's Almaty And Belarusian Minsk

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan is continuously working to expand the geography of flights and increase the number of international routes, Trend reports, citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, starting from August 10 of this year, the Kazakh airline SCAT will launch direct regular passenger flights on a new international route, Almaty–Minsk (Belarus), operating twice a week (on Wednesdays and Sundays).

"Currently, flights to Minsk are operated from the city of Astana by the Belarusian airline Belavia, with a frequency of four flights per week," the statement said.

Consequently, the aggregate frequency of scheduled passenger air services connecting Kazakhstan and Belarus will escalate to six operations per week.



Furthermore, the inauguration of this aerial corridor will catalyze the enhancement of tourism, commerce, and synergistic economic and business collaboration between the two nations.



SCAT Airlines, established in 1997, operates as a prominent carrier within the aviation sector of Kazakhstan, with its operational hub strategically located in Shymkent. The airline operates an extensive network encompassing over 60 destinations across Kazakhstan, the CIS, Asia, and Europe, while also facilitating charter operations via its subsidiary, Sunday Airlines.